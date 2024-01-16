Cellectis Secures Key Financing to Boost CAR T-Cell Therapy Development

In a significant boost to its pioneering efforts in gene-editing technology, Cellectis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has confirmed the drawdown of the second tranche of 15 million from a credit facility agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB). The Paris-headquartered company, which is publicly traded on both the Nasdaq Global Market and Euronext Growth, inked this agreement, potentially worth up to 40 million, on December 28, 2022. The expected disbursement date for Tranche B is slated for January 25, 2024.

Cellectis' Game-Changing Therapies

The funds are earmarked for the accelerated development of Cellectis' breakthrough allogeneic CAR T-cell product candidates: UCART22, UCART20x22, and UCART123. These therapies, harnessing the potential of cell and gene manipulation, could revolutionize oncology treatments, offering new hope to patients worldwide.

Warrants and Future Tranches

As part of the disbursement, Cellectis has issued 1,460,053 warrants to the EIB. These warrants allow the subscription of company shares at a discounted price and represent roughly 2% of the company's outstanding share capital. The terms of the Tranche B Warrants and the conditions for prepayment align with previous company announcements. Additionally, Cellectis retains the option to drawdown a third tranche of up to 5 million, subject to specific conditions, including the issuance of additional warrants to the EIB.

A Legacy of Innovation

With over 23 years of operational history, Cellectis has cemented its reputation as an innovator in the biotechnology field, particularly in oncology. The company's operations extend beyond its Paris base, with significant presence in New York, USA, and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The company's press release also includes forward-looking statements about its plans, including progress on clinical trials, potential future financings, and strategic transactions. However, these statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from projections.