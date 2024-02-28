Celebrate St. Barths Bucket Regatta with Exclusive Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf Offer

As St. Barths Bucket Regatta sails into view from March 21-24, luxury seekers and sailing enthusiasts are in for a treat with Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf's latest offer. Designed to enhance the regatta experience, this package promises an unforgettable stay filled with adventure, gastronomy, and unparalleled views.

Luxury Meets Adventure

At the heart of this offer lies a thrilling blend of water sports and dining experiences tailored for two. Guests will embark on a one-hour translucent kayak journey, exploring the crystal-clear waters in a unique way. The adventure continues with a one-hour jet ski session, offering an adrenaline-pumping ride across the waves. As the day wanes, a 1.5-hour sunset catamaran tour around the island's picturesque beaches provides a serene and romantic setting, perfect for making lasting memories.

Gastronomic Delights

The culinary journey is equally enticing, with dinner at the island's newest Beefbar location. Here, guests will indulge in exquisite dishes, complemented by two sunset cocktails, setting the tone for an enchanting evening. The experience is further elevated with lunch at Shellona Restaurant, known for its stunning sea views and Mediterranean flavors, ensuring a taste of the island's best culinary offerings.

Exclusive Stay and Views

Completing the package is a two-night stay in a deluxe suite at Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf, offering pool and sea views that encapsulate the beauty of St. Barths. With a minimum stay of two nights required, the package, starting at $9,250, promises an exclusive getaway that combines the thrill of the regatta with the luxury of this renowned hotel. Book your unforgettable experience now and immerse yourself in the splendor of St. Barths during the Bucket Regatta.

As the Bucket Regatta draws near, Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf's special offer stands as a testament to the allure of St. Barths as a premier destination for luxury travel and sailing. This unique package not only celebrates the spirit of the regatta but also offers an unparalleled experience that marries adventure with luxury, promising guests an unforgettable stay. As you sail into the sunset or dine under the stars, the memories made here will last a lifetime, embodying the essence of what makes St. Barths truly magical.