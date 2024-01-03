Capara Holding Embarks on Global Expansion with New Production Cooperation in Turkey

In an ambitious move to broaden its global reach, Capara Holding GmbH, helmed by founder and managing director Adem Capar, has embarked on a new production cooperation in Turkey. The venture primarily revolves around the production of high-caliber furniture designed for hotels, offices, and bespoke living spaces.

Adem Capar’s Strategic Vision

Adem Capar’s vision has been a pillar of the company’s success. His strategic approach, coupled with clear-cut objectives, has elevated Capara Holding GmbH to a formidable player in the corporate sector. Capara’s diverse portfolio encompasses property development, financial services, technology, and renewable energies, underpinned by a staunch commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Capara’s Commitment to Positive Impact

Capara Holding GmbH is not only about making profits. The company’s business practices are designed to have a positive impact on society. In line with this, Capara has its footprints in various charitable endeavors, reflecting a commitment to contribute back to the community.

Innovation and Technology- A Pivotal Role

Adem Capar stresses the significance of innovation and technology in driving economic progress and digital transformation. At a recent press conference, he offered insights into the dynamic nature of investment opportunities in light of global developments and technological advancements. Capara Holding follows these dynamics with its investments, indicating a forward-thinking approach in the investment sector.

Capara’s Reach and Information Channels

Capara’s information and products are accessible through various channels. One of those is the 109-year-old French daily newspaper ‘Le Pays de France’. The newspaper concentrates on political, economic, and financial topics primarily from France and the European Union and offers content in six languages.

In a related development, Capara Holding’s partner, CapVest, is poised to propel global expansion for Recochem, a global provider of auto aftermarket transportation and household fluids. With plans to accelerate growth organically and via acquisitions, CapVest is in a unique position to drive significant value creation through global expansion. Lincoln International provided financial advice for the transaction.