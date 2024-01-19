Cambodia Proposed as Potential French Language Hub in Asia

In a significant move to solidify the French-Cambodian relationship and to promote the French language and culture in Asia, Cambodia has been proposed as a potential hub for the French language.

The proposal comes after a key discussion between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Yaël Braun-Pivet, the president of the French National Assembly, in Paris on January 18. This notable encounter was announced by Prime Minister Hun Manet on social media.

A Strong Alliance

The meeting highlighted the robust collaboration between France and Cambodia across multiple sectors, a testament to their longstanding relationship. Braun-Pivet expressed her appreciation for Prime Minister Manet selecting France for his inaugural official visit to Europe, indicating a strong bond between the two nations.

Regional Cultural Center: A Focal Point

A significant outcome of the meeting was the deliberation on the establishment of a regional cultural center in Cambodia. This center aims at providing French language education and promoting French culture throughout Asia, leveraging Cambodia's rich historical connections with France and a significant Francophone population.

Consolidating Partnerships

During the discussion, Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized the existing partnership between the two nations, ranging from government and parliamentary relations to collaborations in education, culture, language, and economy. He expressed optimism that his visit would encourage major French companies to invest and expand in Cambodia. This anticipated expansion plays a crucial role in boosting Cambodia's economy and promoting bilateral trade.

As an active member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), Cambodia expects a strengthened relationship with France across all domains. This prospect is a step toward a more culturally diverse and linguistically interconnected Asia, with Cambodia standing as a bridge between the East and the West.