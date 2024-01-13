British Tourists Find France Unwelcoming: A Reddit Discussion Unveils

British tourists, participating in a discussion on the social media platform Reddit, have identified France as the least welcoming country for them. This revelation comes in response to an inquiry made by a Reddit user, asking which countries British tourists should perhaps steer clear from due to an unwelcome reception. The thread garnered hundreds of comments, with a common consensus forming around France as the least comfortable destination for British visitors.

A Historical Rivalry

Several participants in the discussion cited experiences of active dislike from locals in cafes and restaurants. One user pointed out that France has been Britain’s most frequent adversary historically, a fact backed by English Heritage. This user speculated that this historical rivalry could be a possible reason for the perceived unwelcome reception.

The Scottish Exception

Contrary to the general sentiment, one Reddit participant, a Scottish man, shared a more positive experience. He claimed that he received better treatment in France compared to his English counterparts. This observation reflects the historical alliances between Scotland and France against England.

Contrasting Experiences

An American visitor’s experience in Lyon became a point of discussion after her video went viral on social media. In the video, she claimed that the city and France were isolating places to visit, citing instances of locals making her feel bad for not speaking French. The video sparked a debate amongst readers. Many disagreed with her comments, stating that the French were not rude and impolite, but that effort and humility can go a long way in communicating with the French. Some readers also highlighted the woman’s complaints about French people not speaking English, while others shared positive experiences with limited French skills. A few readers, however, did side with the American poster, stating that the US is much friendlier on the surface and can be difficult to adapt to the difference in interaction with locals in France.