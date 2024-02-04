Breathing New Life into Old Structures: Vurpas Architectes' Transformation of a 1960s Market Building

In a remarkable feat of architectural rehabilitation, French design studio Vurpas Architectes has ingeniously repurposed a 1960s market building in Lyon, France, transforming it into the Eugenie Brazier nursery and primary school. This innovative project not only serves a new purpose but also pays homage to the original structure's enduring foundation and aesthetic.

Harmonious Blend of Old and New

The architects have masterfully merged the old and new, creating a school complex that comprises a nursery and 15 primary school classrooms. The new design ensures a continuity of the old hall and an extension that aligns seamlessly with the existing structure. The school nestles comfortably into the gridded structure of the 1960s building, preserving its rhythmic concrete structure while incorporating a medley of light-colored brickwork and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Thoughtful Design Features

One of the distinctive design elements is the perforated brickwork, a thoughtful nod to the original market building. In addition to this, the architects have utilized a neutral color palette, further reflecting their respect for the old structure's aesthetic. The extension includes a dining hall, medical room, caretaker's housing, and a double-height gymnasium lined with timber battens. Outdoor spaces such as a covered outdoor dining area, a sunken courtyard, a sunny roof courtyard, and a lower-level opening onto a new planted English courtyard have also been added as part of the extension.

The Transformative Power of Architectural Rehabilitation

By sharing their design perspective with Dezeen, the architects have emphasized the challenge and reward of working with a pre-existing structure to serve a vastly different purpose. This project is less a demolition and more a reincarnation, demonstrating the transformative potential of architectural rehabilitation. The Eugenie Brazier school is a testament to the harmonious blend of old and new, where history and innovation coexist, creating a vibrant and nurturing space for early childhood education.