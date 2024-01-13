en English
Education

Bowbrook House School Pupils Celebrate French Lessons with an Immersive ‘French Day’

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Bowbrook House School Pupils Celebrate French Lessons with an Immersive ‘French Day’

Bowbrook Pupils Dive into French Culture

In an immersive language learning activity, primary school pupils at Bowbrook House School transformed their classroom into a slice of France. To commemorate the progress they’ve made in their French lessons, these vibrant young minds established a French café, aptly named ‘Le café de Paris.’ The day was dedicated to celebrating French culture and language, with the students practicing their newly acquired skills in various engaging ways.

Le Café de Paris in the Heart of Bowbrook

The youngest students of the school took the lead and turned their classroom into a French café. They practiced their language skills by ordering in French from their teachers, who played the part of waiters for the day. The head of the prep school, Mrs. Ridge, participated in the day’s events, enjoying a croissant prepared and served by the children. The experience of speaking and interacting in French brought immense pleasure to the students. One of them expressed joy over the delicious croissants, while another delighted in pairing strawberries with their pastry.

Exploring French Culture Beyond Language

The French-themed day wasn’t limited to language practice alone. The pupils also engaged in a host of French-themed activities that brought them closer to the essence of French culture. They crafted replicas of iconic Parisian landmarks, with the Eiffel Tower being a popular choice. The children further engaged with French stories, notably ‘La chenille fait des trous’ (The Very Hungry Caterpillar). They also sang songs and played French games, adding more depth to their cultural understanding.

Language enrichment at Bowbrook House School extends beyond French. The school plans to introduce Spanish lessons into their curriculum and will host a Spanish-themed day later in the year to celebrate their learning in a similar fashion.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

