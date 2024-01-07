en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Bouillon de lecture: Igniting a Literary Renaissance in Agde

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Bouillon de lecture: Igniting a Literary Renaissance in Agde

In the quaint, history-rich town of Agde, a novel association named Bouillon de lecture, colloquially known as Bol, has been kindling a fervor for literature since its birth in October. A diverse team of book-enthusiast Agathois is the backbone of this organization, which holds monthly reading clubs at the La Promenade au Phare bookstore.

Bol: Fostering Love for Literature and More

Driven by its commitment to cultivate a passion for the written word, Bol is also waging an engaging battle against illiteracy. It stands as a beacon of cultural engagement and sharing within the community. A crucial facet of Bol’s mission is to extend support to local bookstores and cultural events by forging partnerships and orchestrating multifaceted functions.

Dynamic Leadership and Collaborative Approach

At the helm of this vibrant association is a competent leadership team. President Anne Brassens, Vice-President Natalie Serna, Secretary Agnès Suils de Kernez, and Treasurer Arriella Vergar, are diligently working to establish liaisons with cultural and social entities in the region. In a nostalgic nod, Bol also reveres Bernard Pivot’s iconic 1990s television show ‘Bouillon de culture’.

Engaging Initiatives for the Young Readers

Among Bol’s pioneering projects is a unique literary award tailored for children aged 5 to 11, dubbed Les P’tits bouquineurs de la perle noire. Launched in November 2023 with results anticipated in May, this award is divided into three categories: The Pearl to listen to, The Pearl to read, and The Pearl to watch, culminating in an overall Grand Prize known as The Rare Pearl. Children are encouraged to participate by enrolling through various channels and casting their votes for their preferred books by January 15.

Upcoming Literary Endeavors

In addition to this, Bol has several other literary activities in the pipeline, such as trips, manga and fantasy gatherings, workshops, artist residencies, private cultural tours, and book-centric events. These initiatives are designed not only to stimulate a love for reading but also to foster a sense of community and shared cultural heritage among the Agathois.

0
Education France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
6 mins ago
Ordination of 16 Deacons: A Testament to the Enduring Strength of Catholic Faith in Accra
In a display of solemnity and deep-rooted faith, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, under the guidance of Most Reverend Anthony Narh Asare, recently witnessed the ordination of 16 deacons. The ceremony was a blend of tradition and commitment, serving as a reminder of the responsibilities and duties that the newly ordained deacons are expected to
Ordination of 16 Deacons: A Testament to the Enduring Strength of Catholic Faith in Accra
One in Three Parents Deem Daily School Attendance Non-Essential: YouGov Poll
11 mins ago
One in Three Parents Deem Daily School Attendance Non-Essential: YouGov Poll
Harvard's Presidential Resignation: A Glimpse into the Flaws of Elite Education
15 mins ago
Harvard's Presidential Resignation: A Glimpse into the Flaws of Elite Education
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan
7 mins ago
Blind Students Pay Musical Tribute to Father Ray Brennan
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
10 mins ago
YouGov Poll Uncovers Parents' Concerns About Daily School Attendance
Poll Reveals Shift in Parental Views on School Attendance Post-Pandemic
11 mins ago
Poll Reveals Shift in Parental Views on School Attendance Post-Pandemic
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
1 min
Colts' Playoff Dreams Dashed: TY Hilton Questions Critical Play
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
1 min
Vardaman Rams and Calhoun City Girls Triumph at Calchick Classic
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
2 mins
Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan Calls for Bharat Bandh on April 7 for Sarna Dharma Code
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
2 mins
Governor Murphy Honors Officer Brian Sicknick on Capitol Attack Anniversary
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
2 mins
Study Raises Concerns Over Credibility of 'Fitspiration' Posts on Social Media
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
4 mins
Saint Mary's Edges Out Loyola Marymount in Tight Basketball Match
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
5 mins
A Nail-Biter Finish: Idaho State Edges Past Omaha in Thrilling Encounter
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
6 mins
Laindon Widow Praises St Luke's Hospice for Transforming Husband's Final Days
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
6 mins
Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
36 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
40 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
44 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app