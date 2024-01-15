en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

BOGART Group Acquires ‘Rose et Marius’, Aims for Further Expansion

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
BOGART Group Acquires ‘Rose et Marius’, Aims for Further Expansion

BOGART Group, a leading force in the creation, manufacture, and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, has officially announced the acquisition of Rose et Marius, a distinguished House of Haute Parfumerie and Art of living, based in Aix en Provence. This acquisition signifies the latest move in BOGART’s ongoing strategy to drive external growth, following a series of strategic retail acquisitions across Germany, France, Belgium, and Slovakia.

Embracing Artisanal Excellence

Established in 2012, Rose et Marius has made a mark for its original and sophisticated fragrance creations. It was recognized with the ‘Artisans d’Art’ label in 2017, a testament to its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The brand is renowned for its locally handmade products in Provence, utilizing premium natural raw materials for both fragrance development and formulation. Its exquisite creations are distributed through its boutique in Aix en Provence and various prestigious locations both in France and internationally.

BOGART: A Catalyst for Expansion

With this acquisition, BOGART seeks to leverage its manufacturing prowess, integrated distribution network including April stores, and substantial resources to bolster Rose et Marius’s international expansion. BOGART envisions this partnership as a platform for Rose et Marius to reach a larger audience, without compromising on its artisanal identity and quality.

Financial Implications

The financial facet of the acquisition will be managed using BOGART’s own funds. While the detailed financial dynamics of this acquisition remain under wraps, they are expected to be disclosed when BOGART Group publishes its full-year turnover on February 8, 2024. This acquisition reflects BOGART’s commitment to enhancing its portfolio and solidifying its position in the luxury perfumes and cosmetics market.

0
Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Kontron's Positive Financial Outlook: Expects Increase in Sales, Profits for 2024
Anticipating an optimistic financial year, technology group Kontron has projected a notable increase in both sales and profits for 2024. The company, known for its specialization in the Internet of Things (IoT), forecasts that its net profit will soar, exceeding EUR 87 million, and predicts its turnover will cross the benchmark of 1.4 billion euros.
Kontron's Positive Financial Outlook: Expects Increase in Sales, Profits for 2024
DEWA Achieves Milestone with New Substations Commissioning and Records Growth
50 seconds ago
DEWA Achieves Milestone with New Substations Commissioning and Records Growth
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
4 mins ago
Hormel Foods: Navigating Inflation and Pursuing Global Expansion
Kontron Forecasts Strong Financial Growth in 2024
14 seconds ago
Kontron Forecasts Strong Financial Growth in 2024
Africa Oil Corp Initiates Share Buyback Program: A Strategic Move
19 seconds ago
Africa Oil Corp Initiates Share Buyback Program: A Strategic Move
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
50 seconds ago
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
14 seconds
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
25 seconds
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
27 seconds
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
28 seconds
Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter Spotlights Local Athletes: Cast Your Vote
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
40 seconds
Sarawak Sets Sights on Malaysia Games 2024: A Test of Mettle and Strategy
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
44 seconds
MHK Glover Opposes Swimming Pool Closure as Gang Activity Spikes in Lakeland
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
51 seconds
Naski Sports: A New Hub for Skiing Enthusiasts in Cardiff
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
54 seconds
PAP President Fortune Charumbira Ousted: A Reign Marred by Controversies
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
4 mins
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app