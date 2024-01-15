BOGART Group Acquires ‘Rose et Marius’, Aims for Further Expansion

BOGART Group, a leading force in the creation, manufacture, and marketing of luxury perfumes and cosmetics, has officially announced the acquisition of Rose et Marius, a distinguished House of Haute Parfumerie and Art of living, based in Aix en Provence. This acquisition signifies the latest move in BOGART’s ongoing strategy to drive external growth, following a series of strategic retail acquisitions across Germany, France, Belgium, and Slovakia.

Embracing Artisanal Excellence

Established in 2012, Rose et Marius has made a mark for its original and sophisticated fragrance creations. It was recognized with the ‘Artisans d’Art’ label in 2017, a testament to its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The brand is renowned for its locally handmade products in Provence, utilizing premium natural raw materials for both fragrance development and formulation. Its exquisite creations are distributed through its boutique in Aix en Provence and various prestigious locations both in France and internationally.

BOGART: A Catalyst for Expansion

With this acquisition, BOGART seeks to leverage its manufacturing prowess, integrated distribution network including April stores, and substantial resources to bolster Rose et Marius’s international expansion. BOGART envisions this partnership as a platform for Rose et Marius to reach a larger audience, without compromising on its artisanal identity and quality.

Financial Implications

The financial facet of the acquisition will be managed using BOGART’s own funds. While the detailed financial dynamics of this acquisition remain under wraps, they are expected to be disclosed when BOGART Group publishes its full-year turnover on February 8, 2024. This acquisition reflects BOGART’s commitment to enhancing its portfolio and solidifying its position in the luxury perfumes and cosmetics market.