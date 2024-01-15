Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles

In a pivotal shift, French technology giant Atos has announced the appointment of Paul Saleh as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This change comes amidst a somewhat turbulent time for the company as it forecasts a slight miss in its free cash flow target for the second half of the year.

Leadership transition at Atos

Saleh, who previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is rising to the helm as the fourth CEO in less than two years, a reflection of the company’s ongoing struggles with profit warnings. He will be stepping into the shoes of Yves Bernaert, who is leaving after a period of intense transformation within Atos.

Taking over the CFO mantle from Saleh is Jacques-Francois de Prest, a seasoned executive with experience at companies such as Mobivia and Vodafone.

Challenges ahead for the new CEO

Atos is presently grappling with delays in the sale of its unprofitable Tech Foundations division. The company has refuted claims of filing for conciliation proceedings with creditors. The negotiation process with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI for the sale of this division has reportedly been fraught with difficulties, with a crucial meeting anticipated in the near future.

Saleh’s priorities

In addition to managing debt refinancing, Saleh will also be entrusted with the task of overseeing the sale of Atos’s Big Data & Security (BDS) business to Airbus. This sale forms part of the company’s broader restructuring plan, which is currently facing hurdles.