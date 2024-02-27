Assumption High Alumni's Birds of Paradise Bazaar: Philanthropy Meets European Elegance

On Valentine's Day, a group of Assumption High School alumni from the class of 1968 reunited at the Makati Garden Club to prepare for their annual pop-up bazaar, Birds of Paradise. This gathering wasn't just about reminiscing old times; it was a mission to continue their tradition of philanthropy through the sale of unique European items, with proceeds aimed at funding scholarships for underprivileged students.

From Friendship to Philanthropy

The Birds of Paradise event is more than just a bazaar; it's a testament to a friendship that has evolved into a significant philanthropic endeavor. Organizers Beng Aspillera, Madlen Faustmann, and Jenny Paradies, among others, have been the driving force behind this initiative. Their selection of items from England, Spain, and France not only attracts attendees for their quality and uniqueness but also supports a noble cause. Since 2005, through their personal contributions and official registration with the SEC, these women have dedicated themselves to funding scholarships for students in need. Their commitment to education as a means of improving lives has led them to support 15 scholars in various fields, from Education to Software Engineering.

A Tradition of Giving Back

The Birds of Paradise bazaar is not just an annual event; it's a tradition that has helped bind this group of women together. Their philosophy of working hard and then celebrating their success has not only kept their friendship strong but has also enabled them to make a significant impact on the lives of many. The strict policy of selecting scholars who have no other means of support ensures that their efforts are targeted towards those who need it the most, embodying the true spirit of giving back to the community.

A Legacy of Kindness

As this group of Assumption High School alumni continues to grow their philanthropic legacy, the Birds of Paradise bazaar stands as a beacon of hope for many underprivileged students. The event not only showcases the exquisite taste and hard work of its organizers but also highlights the power of friendship and dedication to a cause. The legacy of kindness that these women are building will undoubtedly inspire future generations to combine their passions with purpose, making a lasting difference in the world.