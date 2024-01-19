Arqana's February Mixed Sale: A Showcase of Over 360 Horses in Deauville

Set in the picturesque town of Deauville, the Arqana February Mixed Sale is about to usher in Arqana's selling season with a remarkable showcase of equine excellence. Scheduled for February 13-14, the sale will feature a diverse selection of over 360 horses from various categories, including horses in training on the flat and over jumps, yearlings, maidens, 2-year-olds, and breeding rights. This event is not just an auction; it is a testament to the depth and diversity of European racing and breeding stock.

Advertisment

From Wildcards to Notable Entries

The sale will unfold over two days, each commencing at 11 am local time. Adding a dash of unpredictability to the event, eight wildcards will be part of the auction. These consist of three horses in training and five in the breeding section, their identities still shrouded in anticipation.

Among the notable entries are Pepete, a listed stakes-placed filly, and Princess Child, a Dariyan filly with a rating of 97. These two fillies encapsulate the quality of horses on offer, representative of the high standards set by Arqana.

Advertisment

The Breeding Stock Section

The breeding stock section promises to be an equally exciting affair, featuring 66 fillies out of training and 128 broodmares in foal to various prominent sires. This section underscores the event's significance to the breeding industry, offering a unique opportunity for breeders to acquire high-quality stock.

A Gathering of Industry Professionals

The Arqana February Mixed Sale is more than just a sale; it is a gathering of industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. It's an event that brings together the best of European racing and breeding talent, showcasing the strength and diversity of the industry. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of horse racing and breeding, a tradition that continues to captivate and inspire.