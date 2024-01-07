en English
Armenia

Armenia and France Discuss Strengthening Relations and Progressing Peace Talks

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
In a recent meeting between Alen Simonyan, the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, and Bertrand Bouyx, the head of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and a Member of the French National Assembly, a broad spectrum of topics were discussed. This discussion aimed to boost Armenia-EU relations and progress the dialogue on Armenia-EU visa liberalization, amongst other key issues.

Strong Bilateral Ties

Simonyan lauded the enduring positive relationship and collaboration between the Armenian and French delegations in PACE. He expressed his gratitude towards the France-Armenia parliamentary friendship group, which boasts 97 members and consistently supports Armenia.

Democratic Reforms and Economic Enhancement

The meeting explored potential ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties and maintain the momentum of democratic reforms in Armenia. Bouyx noted Armenia’s commitment to democracy, even in the face of significant challenges. He highlighted Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Statute as a testament to the nation’s significant strides towards upholding democratic values.

Regional Issues and Peace Negotiations

Regional issues, particularly negotiations for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the release of Armenian captives held by Azerbaijan, and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkiye, were also discussed. Bouyx assured France’s continued friendship and support for Armenia during these challenging times. Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan, the head of the Armenian delegation to PACE, also attended the meeting.

The discussions also noted the ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement, restore communications, and address issues related to passport and customs control modalities. The safety of Armenian passengers and cargo traveling through Azerbaijan was raised, along with the potential involvement of third countries or international organizations such as Russia, Iran, and the EU.

Armenia Foreign Affairs France
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

