Armenia and France Discuss Strengthening Relations and Progressing Peace Talks

In a recent meeting between Alen Simonyan, the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, and Bertrand Bouyx, the head of the French delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and a Member of the French National Assembly, a broad spectrum of topics were discussed. This discussion aimed to boost Armenia-EU relations and progress the dialogue on Armenia-EU visa liberalization, amongst other key issues.

Strong Bilateral Ties

Simonyan lauded the enduring positive relationship and collaboration between the Armenian and French delegations in PACE. He expressed his gratitude towards the France-Armenia parliamentary friendship group, which boasts 97 members and consistently supports Armenia.

Democratic Reforms and Economic Enhancement

The meeting explored potential ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties and maintain the momentum of democratic reforms in Armenia. Bouyx noted Armenia’s commitment to democracy, even in the face of significant challenges. He highlighted Armenia’s ratification of the Rome Statute as a testament to the nation’s significant strides towards upholding democratic values.

Regional Issues and Peace Negotiations

Regional issues, particularly negotiations for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, the release of Armenian captives held by Azerbaijan, and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkiye, were also discussed. Bouyx assured France’s continued friendship and support for Armenia during these challenging times. Vice Speaker Ruben Rubinyan, the head of the Armenian delegation to PACE, also attended the meeting.

The discussions also noted the ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement, restore communications, and address issues related to passport and customs control modalities. The safety of Armenian passengers and cargo traveling through Azerbaijan was raised, along with the potential involvement of third countries or international organizations such as Russia, Iran, and the EU.

