Aramis Group Schedules Combined General Meeting for February 2024: What Shareholders Need to Know

Aramis Group, a prominent entity in the automotive market, has made public its plans for a Combined General Meeting. Slated for February 9, 2024, the event will bring together shareholders for both Ordinary and Extraordinary discussions. The rendezvous point is the company's headquarters at 23 avenue Aristide Briand, Arcueil, France, set to commence at 2:30 p.m. CET.

Meeting Notices and Important Details

The initial announcement for this meeting, covering the agenda and draft resolutions, found its place in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on December 29, 2023. A subsequent summon will appear in Les Echos on January 22, 2024. Detailed information on participation and voting mechanisms at the meeting are encapsulated within these publications.

Access to Pertinent Information

Shareholders can find and download documents related to the General Meeting on the Aramis Group website, specifically in the Annual Shareholders' General Meeting section. As laid out by Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, requisite documents will be available on the company's website 21 days prior to the meeting.

On-Site Document Availability

In adherence to articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, necessary documents for the General Meetings will be accessible at the Aramis Group head office from January 25, 2024, a full 15 days before the scheduled meeting. This assures that shareholders have ample time to acquaint themselves with the material beforehand, promoting a more informed and engaged discussion during the meeting.