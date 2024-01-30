AQEMIA Secures Additional Funding to Accelerate AI-Driven Drug Discovery

AQEMIA, the tech-enabled drug discovery firm harnessing the power of generative artificial intelligence and deep physics, has successfully secured an additional 30 million euros in its Series A funding round. This achievement brings the total funding to a remarkable 60 million euros. The investment round was spearheaded by Wendel Growth, and saw substantial contributions from Bpifrance Large Venture, Eurazeo, and Elaia.

Investment Fuels Growth and Innovation

This significant injection of capital is set to bolster AQEMIA's ongoing acceleration of its proprietary drug discovery projects, as well as facilitating the further refinement and development of its innovative GenAI and deep physics platform. The company already boasts several drug discovery projects currently in the animal testing phase, with the focus primarily on oncology and immuno-oncology. With the support of this funding, AQEMIA is primed to expand its reach into other therapeutic areas.

Eye on Clinical Trials and New Drug Discovery

As AQEMIA prepares to advance its projects to the clinical trial stage, the company is leveraging its cutting-edge AI and physics-based technology to discover new drugs with increased effectiveness. The firm's focus on AI-driven drug discovery underlines its commitment to implement generative AI/ML tools, address data generation bottlenecks, and optimise vendor selection for seamless AI integration.

Investors with Vision and Commitment

Leading the investment round, Wendel Growth is part of the larger Wendel investment group, known for its commitment to high-growth companies. In recent years, Wendel has poured over 200 million euros into such ventures, demonstrating its faith in the potential and benefits of tech-enabled businesses. Bpifrance's Large Venture fund, known for its support of innovative startups, joins Wendel alongside Eurazeo, a major European investment group managing a diversified portfolio of assets. Elaia, a European VC firm with an established tech focus, rounds out the group of investors. With partnerships with over 100 startups, including several success stories, Elaia continues to show its commitment to the tech industry.