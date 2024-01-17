Apprentice Training Center Celebrates Graduates of 2023

On January 17, 2024, the Henry-Giral de Mende apprentice training center (CFA) held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2023. Fifty-four out of the 137 graduates attended the event in the CFA gymnasium, receiving their diplomas in various trades, including bakery, pastry making, construction, electricity, and hotel and catering. The Chamber of Trades and Crafts of Lozere (CMA 48) organized the ceremony.

Acknowledging Achievement

Florence Vignal, the president of CMA 48, took the opportunity to acknowledge the graduates and emphasized the importance of apprenticeship teachers in her speech. She underlined the urgent need for recognition and proper status for the teachers responsible for training the students, ensuring the continuity of skilled trades.

Apprenticeship: A Pathway to Mastery

Celebrating with a Practical Display

The event culminated with a buffet dinner prepared by current CFA students. This served as a practical display of the culinary skills they had acquired during their training period. It was a fitting demonstration of the importance and effectiveness of apprenticeship programs in equipping students with real-world skills.