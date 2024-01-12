en English
France

Anthropologists Expose Migrant Life Struggles at French Alpine Reception Center

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
In the small Alpine town of Briancon, close to the Italian border, two anthropologists have been stirring the dust, unearthing the gritty realities of migrant lives. Didier Fassin and Anne-Claire Defossez have dedicated half a decade to observe and understand the complex dynamics at a reception center for migrants. Their research forms the backbone of their book, ‘L’Exil, toujours recommencé : chronique de la frontière’.

Probing the Heart of Migrant Lives

Fassin and Defossez’s research centered around the living conditions of the migrants, the support provided by aid workers, and the interactions between the migrants and the police. They dived deep into the lives of those who found themselves at the intersection of hope and despair, tracing the human stories that unfolded within the confines of the center.

Fieldwork Challenges: Arrested for Assisting Migrants

The anthropologists’ dedication to their work was not without its perils. In their pursuit to understand the lives of migrants, they found themselves on the wrong side of the law. Both Fassin and Defossez were arrested for assisting the migrants, exemplifying the struggles they endured during their research.

Sharing Findings on Perspective

Their experiences and findings were brought into the public eye during an interview with Gavin Lee on the program Perspective, aired on FRANCE 24. The anthropologists discussed their work, shedding light on the often overlooked aspects of migration and the human stories obscured by political narratives.

This comprehensive study by Fassin and Defossez offers a unique lens to view the migrant journey, a path marked by struggle and resilience. It underscores the need for empathy and understanding in addressing the challenges faced by migrants, and the importance of humanizing their stories in the broader discourse on migration.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

