Amazigh Community in France: Celebrating Yennayer and Seeking Identity Recognition

In the heartland of France, a vibrant celebration unfolds as the Amazigh community welcomes their New Year, ‘Yennayer.’ An Indigenous people originally hailing from North Africa, the Amazighs, or Berbers, are currently estimated at around 2 million individuals in France. Their history stretches back centuries before the Arab conquest of North Africa, and today, they’re on a quest to preserve and celebrate their rich culture and traditions.

The Struggle for Recognition

Activists from the Amazigh community, particularly from Morocco and Algeria, have been advocating tirelessly for their identity to gain wider recognition. Their campaign focuses on the acknowledgment and promotion of their language, culture, and traditions, which have often been marginalized. The struggle has been ongoing for several decades, with the Indigenous Amazigh activists determinedly fighting for their rightful place.

Yennayer: A Cultural Celebration

Amid their ongoing campaign for identity recognition, the Amazigh community in France recently celebrated ‘Yennayer’, their New Year. This festival serves as a significant occasion for the community to come together and pay homage to their cultural roots. It is a vibrant testament to their enduring traditions and a powerful symbol of their unity and resilience.

Reporting from the Ground

FRANCE 24 reporter Ethan Hajji provided an in-depth coverage of the Yennayer celebrations, offering a glimpse into the community’s vibrant traditions and their pursuit of identity recognition. The report shed light on the community’s rich cultural tapestry, their collective struggles, and their determination to uphold their unique identity within the diverse landscape of France.