Alain Delon’s Twilight Tug-of-War: Family Feud Erupts Amid Actor’s Ill Health

Alain Delon, the French cinematic icon, finds himself at the center of a bitter family feud in the twilight of his life. His three children – Anthony, Anouchka, and Alain Fabien – are publicly battling over his estimated €245 million inheritance and his care, a discord that has been likened to a ‘Shakespearean tragedy.’

The Dispute Over Delon’s Care and Inheritance

Anthony, Delon’s eldest son, has accused his half-sister Anouchka of manipulating their ailing father and concealing his health struggles. He contends that Anouchka, the sole executor of Delon’s will, has moved their father to Switzerland under the guise of better care, but in reality, to gain tax advantages. According to Anthony, Anouchka stands to inherit half of Delon’s estate, raising suspicions of tax evasion.

Accusations, Denials, And Legal Threats

Anouchka vehemently denies these allegations. She has threatened to sue Anthony for slander, maintaining that her father’s residence in Switzerland is not a ploy to avoid French inheritance taxes. Meanwhile, Alain Fabien, the youngest of the trio, has projected himself as a caring figure for his father, despite their previously strained relations. This presents an additional dynamic to the squabble, muddying the waters further.

Family Feud Overshadows Delon’s Ill Health

While this bitter rivalry unfolds, Delon’s health is declining. The focus has shifted from his well-being to a public spat over his fortune and his right to a peaceful end to his life. The feud has spilled over into accusations of endangering Delon’s life, with Hiromi Rollin, Delon’s Japanese companion, alleging that the children attempted intentional homicide by interrupting vital treatment for the actor. The dispute has escalated to the point of legal action, with a letter requesting an investigation sent to the prosecutor’s office.

The tragic saga of the Delon family feud is a public spectacle that mirrors the actor’s dramatic life. As the curtain falls, the world watches this bitter dispute, a far cry from the peaceful end Delon might have envisioned.