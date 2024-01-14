en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Alain Delon’s Twilight Tug-of-War: Family Feud Erupts Amid Actor’s Ill Health

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
Alain Delon’s Twilight Tug-of-War: Family Feud Erupts Amid Actor’s Ill Health

Alain Delon, the French cinematic icon, finds himself at the center of a bitter family feud in the twilight of his life. His three children – Anthony, Anouchka, and Alain Fabien – are publicly battling over his estimated €245 million inheritance and his care, a discord that has been likened to a ‘Shakespearean tragedy.’

The Dispute Over Delon’s Care and Inheritance

Anthony, Delon’s eldest son, has accused his half-sister Anouchka of manipulating their ailing father and concealing his health struggles. He contends that Anouchka, the sole executor of Delon’s will, has moved their father to Switzerland under the guise of better care, but in reality, to gain tax advantages. According to Anthony, Anouchka stands to inherit half of Delon’s estate, raising suspicions of tax evasion.

Accusations, Denials, And Legal Threats

Anouchka vehemently denies these allegations. She has threatened to sue Anthony for slander, maintaining that her father’s residence in Switzerland is not a ploy to avoid French inheritance taxes. Meanwhile, Alain Fabien, the youngest of the trio, has projected himself as a caring figure for his father, despite their previously strained relations. This presents an additional dynamic to the squabble, muddying the waters further.

Family Feud Overshadows Delon’s Ill Health

While this bitter rivalry unfolds, Delon’s health is declining. The focus has shifted from his well-being to a public spat over his fortune and his right to a peaceful end to his life. The feud has spilled over into accusations of endangering Delon’s life, with Hiromi Rollin, Delon’s Japanese companion, alleging that the children attempted intentional homicide by interrupting vital treatment for the actor. The dispute has escalated to the point of legal action, with a letter requesting an investigation sent to the prosecutor’s office.

The tragic saga of the Delon family feud is a public spectacle that mirrors the actor’s dramatic life. As the curtain falls, the world watches this bitter dispute, a far cry from the peaceful end Delon might have envisioned.

0
France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
26 mins ago
Attempt to Set Fire to Mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Finistere: A Concerning Act of Religious Intolerance
In a disquieting incident amidst tranquility of the early dawn, an individual launched an attempt to set ablaze the door of a mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Finistere, near Morlaix. The timing of the attack, synchronized with the ‘Al-Fajr’ prayer – an early morning prayer observed by Muslims as one of their five daily prayers, imbues the
Attempt to Set Fire to Mosque in Saint-Martin-des-Champs, Finistere: A Concerning Act of Religious Intolerance
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
3 hours ago
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
3 hours ago
Michel Roux Jr Announces Closure of Iconic Le Gavroche Restaurant
Rapid Modification of French SCALP-EG Missile for Ukrainian Bombers: A Feat of Engineering and Agility
2 hours ago
Rapid Modification of French SCALP-EG Missile for Ukrainian Bombers: A Feat of Engineering and Agility
Tragic Sea Incident: Four Migrants Perish, Over 70 Rescued
2 hours ago
Tragic Sea Incident: Four Migrants Perish, Over 70 Rescued
Four Migrants Perish in English Channel Crossing: A Desperate Quest for a Better Future
3 hours ago
Four Migrants Perish in English Channel Crossing: A Desperate Quest for a Better Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Alia Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity in Katsina-Ala
47 seconds
Governor Alia Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity in Katsina-Ala
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
1 min
Ivory Coast Hosts Afcon 2024: A Blend of Massive Infrastructure, Security Measures and High Hopes
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
2 mins
Mustafa Ali to Face Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW's Windy City Riot
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
4 mins
Alan Cumming Calls Out David Cameron's Role as Foreign Secretary, Sparking Debates on UK Leadership
2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst 'Age of Polycrisis'
4 mins
2024 Global Elections: A Pivotal Year for Geo-Economics Amidst 'Age of Polycrisis'
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
5 mins
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
6 mins
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
7 mins
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
7 mins
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
45 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app