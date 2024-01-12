Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels

The aerospace industry in France, under the guidance of Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, is bracing for a significant surge in workforce and production capacity. The move is a response to the rebound in demand for aerospace products and services, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Demand Outstrips Supply

During a recent news conference, Faury, who is also the head of France’s GIFAS aerospace association, painted a clear picture of the current situation. Demand is outstripping supply, necessitating an increase in the speed and capacity of production. The call for aerospace products and services is loud and clear, signaling a recovery from the significant downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aerospace Industry’s Recruitment Drive

In an effort to meet these burgeoning demands, the aerospace industry in France is set to embark on a substantial recruitment drive. The industry plans to recruit between 20,000 and 25,000 workers within the current year. It’s a move that reflects the bounce back of the aerospace sector, amidst the global push towards recovery and the return to a semblance of normalcy.

Pre-Pandemic Level Demand

The surge in demand and the subsequent recruitment drive is a testament to the industry’s resilience. The return to pre-pandemic levels of demand indicates a promising future for the aerospace industry, which has weathered the storm of the pandemic. As the world shifts gears towards recovery, the aerospace industry in France, helmed by Airbus, is ready to meet the demands head-on, paving the way for a robust and resilient future.