en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels

The aerospace industry in France, under the guidance of Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, is bracing for a significant surge in workforce and production capacity. The move is a response to the rebound in demand for aerospace products and services, which has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Demand Outstrips Supply

During a recent news conference, Faury, who is also the head of France’s GIFAS aerospace association, painted a clear picture of the current situation. Demand is outstripping supply, necessitating an increase in the speed and capacity of production. The call for aerospace products and services is loud and clear, signaling a recovery from the significant downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aerospace Industry’s Recruitment Drive

In an effort to meet these burgeoning demands, the aerospace industry in France is set to embark on a substantial recruitment drive. The industry plans to recruit between 20,000 and 25,000 workers within the current year. It’s a move that reflects the bounce back of the aerospace sector, amidst the global push towards recovery and the return to a semblance of normalcy.

Pre-Pandemic Level Demand

The surge in demand and the subsequent recruitment drive is a testament to the industry’s resilience. The return to pre-pandemic levels of demand indicates a promising future for the aerospace industry, which has weathered the storm of the pandemic. As the world shifts gears towards recovery, the aerospace industry in France, helmed by Airbus, is ready to meet the demands head-on, paving the way for a robust and resilient future.

0
Aviation Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
23 mins ago
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
A flight attendant has blown the lid off a discreet system used among cabin crew members to identify passengers who are less than agreeable. The code word is ‘Philip,’ a seemingly innocent term that can potentially spell out a less-than-stellar flying experience for those it is directed at. The term ‘Philip’ apparently originates from the
Flight Attendant Reveals Secret Code for Troublesome Passengers
Jet Priority Booking Services Launches New Platform for Business Travelers
1 hour ago
Jet Priority Booking Services Launches New Platform for Business Travelers
TUS Airways Forges Strategic Alliance with Holiday Lines Group
2 hours ago
TUS Airways Forges Strategic Alliance with Holiday Lines Group
71st Annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshows: A Sky-High Extravaganza
1 hour ago
71st Annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Airshows: A Sky-High Extravaganza
Copa Holdings Reports Significant Growth in Air Traffic for December 2023
1 hour ago
Copa Holdings Reports Significant Growth in Air Traffic for December 2023
Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's Tragic Death
1 hour ago
Ryanair Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's Tragic Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
15 seconds
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
44 seconds
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
1 min
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
2 mins
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
2 mins
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
2 mins
Leicester City Nears Premier League Return; Coventry's Top Six Ambition
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
3 mins
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
4 mins
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
5 mins
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
29 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
35 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app