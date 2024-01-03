Airbus Eyes Expansion with Potential Acquisition of Atos’ Big Data and Security Division

French IT giant, Atos, has opened the floor for negotiations with Airbus, the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, about the potential sale of its Big Data and Security (BDS) division. Airbus has come forward with a preliminary purchasing offer, suggesting a price range between 1.5 billion euros and 1.8 billion euros. This indicative offer, which Atos has disclosed, equates to roughly 1.64 billion to 1.97 billion US dollars.

Airbus intends to acquire Atos’ BDS division for its expansion into cybersecurity services. This move aligns with Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury’s vision of an aerospace industry primarily driven by big data, high-power computing technology, and connectivity. The deal’s announcement is expected today, after which Airbus will conduct due diligence on the BDS division.

Atos’ Strategic Shift and Debt Management

Atos seeks to sell the BDS division to liquidate assets and address its debt issues. The company is also in talks with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI regarding the sale of its legacy Tech Foundations unit. With over 2 billion euros worth of debt repayments due in the next two years, Atos is also negotiating with banks to secure financing.

Prospects and Potential Competition

The proposed sale of Atos’ BDS unit has sparked interest from other potential bidders, including Thales. As Airbus has only submitted a non-binding proposal, the deal’s finalization is not yet guaranteed. Meanwhile, financial analysts are divided over the potential impact of the acquisition on Airbus’ stock, with opinions ranging from buy to sell. This significant business move symbolizes a strategic shift for Atos and marks an expansion for Airbus into the big data and security sector.