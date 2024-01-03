en English
France

ABO-Group Bolsters Water Management Capacity with Acquisition of Eau et Perspectives

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
ABO-Group Bolsters Water Management Capacity with Acquisition of Eau et Perspectives

ABO-Group Environment, an internationally recognized engineering and consultancy firm, has made a strategic move to bolster its water management capacity. The company achieved this by acquiring ‘Eau et Perspectives,’ a French consultancy firm specializing in groundwater management. Eau et Perspectives, based in Mougins, north of Cannes, brings to ABO-Group a wealth of expertise in urban, river, and rainwater hydraulics and hydrogeology, with a unique focus on flood prevention and management, groundwater conservation, and quality.

Aligning with Existing Operations

This acquisition is not an isolated move but is in line with ABO-Group’s ongoing water-related operations in Nice, Toulon, and Marseille. The two companies have previously collaborated, including on assignments related to the October 2020 storm Alex. This synergy will now be further enhanced, with Eau et Perspectives bringing its deep knowledge and experience to enhance ABO-Group’s surface and groundwater engineering department.

ABO-Group: A Commitment to Sustainable Water Management

ABO-Group, which has been operating since 1995 in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, is renowned for its soil-related engineering and environmental consultancy services. The company is listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges, signifying its standing in the industry. The acquisition of Eau et Perspectives is part of ABO-Group’s broader strategy to prioritize sustainable water management and to build a new hydrology department within its environmental branch. Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of ABO-Group Environment, has further emphasized this commitment by highlighting the increasing importance of water management in the face of growing instances of floods and droughts.

Continuity in Leadership

Patrick Champagne, the current director and expert hydrogeologist of Eau et Perspectives, will spearhead the company during the transition phase. Champagne has noted that ABO-Group shares a similar corporate culture and a shared commitment to continue and expand the business he founded. This continuity in leadership will ensure a smooth transition and the preservation of the high standards and quality of service that Eau et Perspectives is known for.

France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

