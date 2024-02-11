Four New Officers Join Odessa Police Department, Bringing Fresh Perspectives and Ambitions

Four Fresh Faces Join the Odessa Police Department

In a ceremony held at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, the Odessa Police Department welcomed four new officers to its ranks. The event, which took place on February 11, 2024, introduced Ethan Ryan McKown, Odilia Soto, Joseph Gabriel Valerio, and Mario Julian Vera to their new roles in the community.

New Recruits, New Ambitions

Ethan Ryan McKown, a 26-year-old local graduate of Permian High School, expressed his excitement about the experiences and training that his new career will bring. With aspirations to teach new recruits and join the SWAT team, McKown is eager to make a difference in the department and the community.

Odilia Soto, 35, another local graduate, shares McKown's enthusiasm. She is looking forward to helping people every day and addressing crime in the community. Soto's ambitions include becoming a homicide detective or joining the Traffic Unit.

Joseph Gabriel Valerio, 29, originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is dedicated to making a positive impact in Odessa. He is excited to explore the various opportunities within the police department.

Mario Julian Vera, 33, hails from Honduras and was raised in the Bronx, New York. He is eager to serve and make a significant impact in the Odessa community. Vera's goals include becoming a K9 officer.

A Blend of Unique Backgrounds and Goals

The diverse backgrounds and goals of these new officers bring a fresh perspective to the Odessa Police Department. As they embark on their careers, they are ready to contribute to the community and make a difference in people's lives.

Chief Gerke, who oversaw the graduation ceremony, emphasized the importance of the new recruits' roles in the community. "These officers represent the future of our department," he said. "Their unique experiences and ambitions will help us better serve the people of Odessa."

As the Odessa Police Department welcomes these four new officers, the community can look forward to their commitment to public safety and their dedication to making a positive impact.

With their sights set on various roles within the department, McKown, Soto, Valerio, and Vera are eager to contribute their skills and passion to the Odessa Police Department. Their arrival marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both the officers and the community they serve.

In a world where trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the public are essential, these new recruits embody the spirit of service and dedication that is vital to building strong, safe communities.

As they step into their new roles, the Odessa Police Department and the community it serves can take pride in knowing that these four officers are committed to making a difference, one day at a time.