Four Jersey Mums Row into History: Oldest Female Crew to Conquer Any Ocean

Four Jersey mums, Julie Brady, Helene Monpetit, Rosemary Satchwell, and Alison Smithurst, have etched their names in the annals of history by becoming the oldest female crew to row any ocean. This feat was achieved during the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, a gruelling 3,000-mile rowing challenge from the Canary Island of La Gomera to Antigua.

The Rugged Row: A Test of Endurance and Resolve

The journey was no cakewalk. For 58 days, 12 hours, and 30 minutes, these extraordinary women battled treacherous conditions at sea. They rowed in shifts for two hours at a time, consuming over 5,000 calories daily to keep their energy levels up. Their determination and perseverance in the face of adversity are a testament to the indomitable spirit of human endurance.

A Triumph of Human Will and Teamwork

Their triumph is not just about setting a world record; it's about the power of teamwork and the resilience of the human spirit. Known as Intrepid 232, they have shown that age is just a number when it comes to chasing dreams and breaking barriers.

Praise and Celebration: A Fitting Tribute

Their achievement has been lauded by the Bailiff of Jersey, who expressed pride in their accomplishment and promised a fitting celebration upon their return. The local community and social media have rallied behind them, calling for a grand homecoming event to honour their success.

Their journey has not only inspired awe but also raised over £13,500 for charity. The funds will be divided equally between the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation and the Blue Marine Foundation.

As we celebrate their victory, let us also remember the challenges they overcame and the lessons they taught us about courage, resilience, and the power of dreams. These four remarkable women have indeed rowed their way into history, proving that the boundaries of human potential are limitless.

Julie Brady, Helene Monpetit, Rosemary Satchwell, and Alison Smithurst - their names will forever be associated with this incredible feat, a testament to their unyielding spirit and the strength of their camaraderie.

Today, 12th February 2024, marks a significant milestone in the world of ocean rowing. But more importantly, it's a day that celebrates the triumph of human will over adversity, a story of four women who dared to dream and had the courage to turn it into reality.