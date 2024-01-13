en English
New Zealand

Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:58 am EST
Former New Zealand Prime Minister, Dame Jacinda Ardern, and her long-term partner, Clarke Gayford, have finally exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Hawke’s Bay. The couple, engaged since May 2019, had previously suspended their wedding plans due to Ardern’s stringent COVID-19 policies.

Love in the Time of Covid

Initially, the couple’s nuptials were put on hold due to Ardern’s hard-line approach to the pandemic, which saw an unprecedented nationwide lockdown and strict border controls. Despite the postponement, the couple’s commitment remained unwavering, and they finally celebrated their union in front of a select group of family, friends, and former lawmaker colleagues.

A Private Affair

The wedding ceremony was a low-key affair held at a luxury vineyard in the picturesque Hawke’s Bay region, 325 kilometers from New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Ardern and Gayford both wore custom-made attire, with Ardern donning a dress by Juliette Hogan and Gayford suited up in a creation by Zambesi. Their 5-year-old daughter, Neve, also played a special part in the ceremony.

From Politics to Personal Life

Known globally as a progressive leader, Ardern, who made history as the second elected world leader to give birth while in office, stepped down as Prime Minister in January 2023. Since then, she has taken on roles at Harvard University and received one of New Zealand’s highest honors for her service leading the country through a mass shooting and pandemic. The ceremony was officiated by close friend and former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson.

New Zealand World
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

