In a landmark decision, US Court sentences former DEA informant Joseph Vincent to life imprisonment for his role in the 2021 assassination of Haiti's president. The ruling comes as the White House denounces recent comments questioning US commitment to NATO allies, labeling them 'appalling and unhinged.' Meanwhile, SpaceX refutes claims of engaging in business with the Russian government or military, and confirms that its Starlink service does not operate in Russia.
On a chilly morning in March 2023, the US District Court handed down a life sentence to former DEA informant Joseph Vincent for his involvement in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. The 63-year-old Vincent, who had previously provided information to the Drug Enforcement Administration, was found guilty of conspiring to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States.
The assassination, which sent shockwaves across the international community, was perpetrated by a group of Colombian mercenaries and Haitian-Americans. The mastermind behind the plot, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian physician and pastor living in Florida, allegedly hired Vincent to provide security and intelligence.
"Justice has been served," said a representative of the Haitian government, speaking on condition of anonymity. "This ruling sends a strong message that those involved in heinous crimes will be held accountable, regardless of their connections."
Ex-DEA Informant Gets Life Imprisonment for Haiti President Assassination
Former DEA informant Joseph Vincent receives life sentence for involvement in the assassination of Haiti's president. The White House denounces recent remarks questioning US commitment to NATO allies, and SpaceX denies conducting business with the Russian government or military.
Follow Us
In a landmark decision, US Court sentences former DEA informant Joseph Vincent to life imprisonment for his role in the 2021 assassination of Haiti's president. The ruling comes as the White House denounces recent comments questioning US commitment to NATO allies, labeling them 'appalling and unhinged.' Meanwhile, SpaceX refutes claims of engaging in business with the Russian government or military, and confirms that its Starlink service does not operate in Russia.
On a chilly morning in March 2023, the US District Court handed down a life sentence to former DEA informant Joseph Vincent for his involvement in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. The 63-year-old Vincent, who had previously provided information to the Drug Enforcement Administration, was found guilty of conspiring to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States.
The assassination, which sent shockwaves across the international community, was perpetrated by a group of Colombian mercenaries and Haitian-Americans. The mastermind behind the plot, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian physician and pastor living in Florida, allegedly hired Vincent to provide security and intelligence.
"Justice has been served," said a representative of the Haitian government, speaking on condition of anonymity. "This ruling sends a strong message that those involved in heinous crimes will be held accountable, regardless of their connections."