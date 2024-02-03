Fork and Cake Bakery Set to Open First Storefront on Ashtabula's Historic Bridge Street

Marking a significant milestone in her culinary journey, Pamela Brown, the passionate owner of Fork and Cake Bakery, is on the cusp of opening her first physical storefront on the vibrant Bridge Street in Ashtabula. The bakery, which was born out of Brown's love for baking, initially catered to friends and family since its establishment in 2022. However, it quickly grew beyond its humble beginnings, gaining widespread exposure through participation in local festivals like the Wine and Walleye Festival and the Geneva Grape Jamboree in 2023.

Fork and Cake Bakery: A Sweet Addition to Bridge Street

The decision to open a store on historic Bridge Street was fuelled by Brown's passion for cake decoration and the bustling foot traffic in the area. As a resident of Ashtabula for six years, having originated from Conneaut, Brown recognized the potential of the location, known for its tourist influx. The work on the storefront commenced in October 2023 with a vision to create a warm, inviting space that mirrors the delightful essence of her bakery.

Family Involvement and City Support

Brown's venture is not a solo affair. Her family has been integrally involved in bringing the establishment to life, reflecting the bakery's roots as a homegrown business. This endeavour has also received solid backing from the city's administration. Jim Timonere, the City Manager of Ashtabula, has openly expressed his support for Brown's enterprise, underscoring the community's warm welcome to the new establishment.

Anticipated Opening and Offerings

With a soft opening scheduled for February 10, patrons can look forward to an evening filled with music and sample tastings of the bakery's offerings. The menu is set to include a spectrum of pastries, from custom-made cakes to muffins, brownies, and cookies, with an emphasis on inclusivity through the offering of gluten-free options. The grand opening, while not yet firmly set, is expected by the end of February. Followers of the bakery can stay updated about the official date via announcements made on the bakery's Facebook page.