Forgotten in Crisis: Older People's Struggles in North-West Syria

In the war-torn and earthquake-ravaged north-west Syria, a forgotten population fights to survive amidst harsh economic conditions, shifting societal norms, and a crumbling infrastructure. HelpAge International and Action for Humanity have released a report that delves into the plight of older people in the region, nearly 417,000 of whom are now classified as the most 'at-risk' group.

Economic Hardships and the Shift in Caregiving

Many older people in north-west Syria find themselves living in poverty, often providing care for family members while struggling to meet their own basic needs. The report reveals that changing societal norms have shifted caregiving responsibilities from traditional family care to self-care or retirement homes, causing distress and further isolation. This shift has been exacerbated by the region's economic challenges, which have led to a rise in negative coping mechanisms and a loss of respect for older women in particular.

Inadequate Social Protection and Limited Access to Services

The report highlights the insufficient social protection infrastructure in north-west Syria, leaving older people without a safety net to catch them in their time of need. Additionally, limited access to essential services, such as healthcare and sanitation, has only compounded the challenges faced by this vulnerable population. The lack of appropriate support has forced many older people to resort to negative coping strategies, further eroding their dignity and well-being.

Recommendations for Inclusive Conflict Resolution and Peacebuilding

To address the pressing issues plaguing older people in north-west Syria, the report emphasizes the need for sustainable self-reliance initiatives and inclusive humanitarian assistance. The organizations call for the meaningful involvement of older people in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts, ensuring their voices are heard and their needs are met. By fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual respect, the hope is to build a brighter future for all generations in the region.