en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Forests’ Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Forests’ Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look

The world’s forests, often regarded as the lungs of our planet, have seen a decrease in their total carbon stock from approximately 668 gigatons in 1990 to 662 gigatons in 2020. This data, however, is not all doom and gloom. Over the same period, forest carbon density, which quantifies the amount of carbon per unit area of forest, has experienced a boost of about 2.5 percent. This increment, from 159 metric tons per hectare in 1990 to 163 metric tons per hectare in 2020, signals a dynamic equilibrium between forest loss and the intensification of carbon sequestration in the remaining forests.

A Deep Dive into Forest Carbon Stock

The majority of the stored forest carbon is found in the form of organic matter. This includes the living biomass of trees and other vegetation, along with organic compounds present in the soil. A recent study in the Kuan Kreng peat swamp forest in Thailand used conventional core study and geophysical surveys to evaluate the carbon stock in the subsurface peat layer. The study revealed a significant correlation between the peat layer’s chemical and physical properties and estimated a carbon density of 64.09 Kg C/m3. This finding underscores a high volume of carbon stock in the area and raises concerns about potential peatland disturbances.

Corporate Impact on Forest Carbon Density

Corporate entities are also playing their part in this intricate narrative. Stora Enso, a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper, is committed to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The company has implemented concrete actions in its forests and wood supply operations in Finland and Sweden. These measures, such as wetland restoration, biodiversity premiums for forest owners, floating pulp wood transport, and controlled burnings, have not only increased forest carbon density but also promoted habitats for various species, including the endangered sand lizard.

Modeling the Terrestrial Carbon Budget

The understanding and predicting of terrestrial carbon budgets have also seen advancements. A model integrating soil organic carbon (SOC) erosion and deposition processes has been evaluated in three Chinese river basins. The model has effectively represented observed data for the production, erosion, and deposition of organic carbon, offering insights into the lateral movements of SOC in terrestrial ecosystems. These insights can significantly enhance the projection of the terrestrial carbon budget.

A study in the Eastern Himalayas has shed light on the long-term effects of abiotic factors on forest growth. The study found that rainfall, temperature, and associated factors significantly affected forest growth, with a lag effect of up to two months after rain events. Reduced soil moisture had a more profound effect on old growth forests. The study underscores the crucial role forests play in the Earth’s climate system by absorbing carbon dioxide and sequestering it in tree biomass and soil. It also highlights the importance of understanding local meteorological circumstances and abiotic variables in carbon and nutrient cycling rates.

0
Climate & Environment Science & Technology World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Climate Change and AI: Dual Existential Threats Define 2023

By Quadri Adejumo

Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study

By Salman Khan

Cosmic and Climatic Phenomena Threaten Severe Weather and Resource Shortages in Papua New Guinea

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Thailand's Stock Exchange Sets Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goal

By BNN Correspondents

New Electrification Strategy Boosts NOX Pollutant Removal at Lower Tem ...
@China · 35 mins
New Electrification Strategy Boosts NOX Pollutant Removal at Lower Tem ...
heart comment 0
Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Climate Change and AI Advancement: The Twin Existential Threats of 2023
TUM Campus Heilbronn: Championing Sustainability in the Digital Age

By BNN Correspondents

TUM Campus Heilbronn: Championing Sustainability in the Digital Age
Unprecedented Low Snowfall in Iowa Tied with Historical Records

By Rafia Tasleem

Unprecedented Low Snowfall in Iowa Tied with Historical Records
Significant Land Subsidence Threatens U.S. East Coast: Study Reveals

By Saboor Bayat

Significant Land Subsidence Threatens U.S. East Coast: Study Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey: A Beacon of Integrity Amid Political Turmoil
10 seconds
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey: A Beacon of Integrity Amid Political Turmoil
Intermittent Fasting: A Multifaceted Tool in the Battle Against Obesity
11 seconds
Intermittent Fasting: A Multifaceted Tool in the Battle Against Obesity
2024 Unfolds: Key Developments Across Sectors
22 seconds
2024 Unfolds: Key Developments Across Sectors
Climate Change and AI: Dual Existential Threats Define 2023
26 seconds
Climate Change and AI: Dual Existential Threats Define 2023
US Political Candidates Back Campaign Against COVID-19 Vaccines
1 min
US Political Candidates Back Campaign Against COVID-19 Vaccines
Navigating the NHL DFS Landscape: January 2, 2024 Insights
1 min
Navigating the NHL DFS Landscape: January 2, 2024 Insights
Jett Lawrence: Motorcycling's Rising Star Named 2023 Rider of the Year
1 min
Jett Lawrence: Motorcycling's Rising Star Named 2023 Rider of the Year
Soligenix Announces Breakthrough in Vaccine Development, Shares Soar
1 min
Soligenix Announces Breakthrough in Vaccine Development, Shares Soar
Mohamed Salah's Halftime Boot Change Sparks Liverpool's Victory Over Newcastle
1 min
Mohamed Salah's Halftime Boot Change Sparks Liverpool's Victory Over Newcastle
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
10 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app