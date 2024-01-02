Forests’ Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look

The world’s forests, often regarded as the lungs of our planet, have seen a decrease in their total carbon stock from approximately 668 gigatons in 1990 to 662 gigatons in 2020. This data, however, is not all doom and gloom. Over the same period, forest carbon density, which quantifies the amount of carbon per unit area of forest, has experienced a boost of about 2.5 percent. This increment, from 159 metric tons per hectare in 1990 to 163 metric tons per hectare in 2020, signals a dynamic equilibrium between forest loss and the intensification of carbon sequestration in the remaining forests.

A Deep Dive into Forest Carbon Stock

The majority of the stored forest carbon is found in the form of organic matter. This includes the living biomass of trees and other vegetation, along with organic compounds present in the soil. A recent study in the Kuan Kreng peat swamp forest in Thailand used conventional core study and geophysical surveys to evaluate the carbon stock in the subsurface peat layer. The study revealed a significant correlation between the peat layer’s chemical and physical properties and estimated a carbon density of 64.09 Kg C/m3. This finding underscores a high volume of carbon stock in the area and raises concerns about potential peatland disturbances.

Corporate Impact on Forest Carbon Density

Corporate entities are also playing their part in this intricate narrative. Stora Enso, a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper, is committed to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The company has implemented concrete actions in its forests and wood supply operations in Finland and Sweden. These measures, such as wetland restoration, biodiversity premiums for forest owners, floating pulp wood transport, and controlled burnings, have not only increased forest carbon density but also promoted habitats for various species, including the endangered sand lizard.

Modeling the Terrestrial Carbon Budget

The understanding and predicting of terrestrial carbon budgets have also seen advancements. A model integrating soil organic carbon (SOC) erosion and deposition processes has been evaluated in three Chinese river basins. The model has effectively represented observed data for the production, erosion, and deposition of organic carbon, offering insights into the lateral movements of SOC in terrestrial ecosystems. These insights can significantly enhance the projection of the terrestrial carbon budget.

A study in the Eastern Himalayas has shed light on the long-term effects of abiotic factors on forest growth. The study found that rainfall, temperature, and associated factors significantly affected forest growth, with a lag effect of up to two months after rain events. Reduced soil moisture had a more profound effect on old growth forests. The study underscores the crucial role forests play in the Earth’s climate system by absorbing carbon dioxide and sequestering it in tree biomass and soil. It also highlights the importance of understanding local meteorological circumstances and abiotic variables in carbon and nutrient cycling rates.