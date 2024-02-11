Florida Today's Food & Dining Editor Suzy Leonard Bids Farewell After 40-Year Career

In a bittersweet moment for FLORIDA TODAY and its readers, the newspaper's Food & Dining Editor, Suzy Leonard, is stepping down after an illustrious 40-year career in journalism. Having spent 25 of those years at FLORIDA TODAY, Leonard has become an integral part of the newsroom and the community she so passionately covered.

A Culinary Tale: Suzy Leonard's Recipe for Success

Leonard's journey in journalism began in 1984, but her tenure at FLORIDA TODAY started in 1999, when she joined the team as a general assignment reporter. Her dedication and ability to connect with people through food led her to become the Food & Dining Editor in 2003. Under her leadership, the newspaper's food section blossomed, reflecting the diverse and vibrant culinary landscape of Central Florida.

Leonard's impact extended beyond the pages of the newspaper. She played a crucial role in organizing community events, such as the annual Food and Wine event, which brought together local chefs, restaurants, and food enthusiasts. Her commitment to fostering a sense of camaraderie in the newsroom and her deep connections within the community have left an indelible mark.

A New Chapter: Suzy Leonard's Retirement Plans

As Leonard steps away from her post, she looks forward to focusing on her hobbies, including pickleball, baking, and mastering the art of bread-making. She plans to continue writing, sharing her culinary knowledge and experiences with a wider audience. While her absence will undoubtedly be felt in the newsroom, her retirement is a testament to the importance of self-care and setting boundaries in the demanding field of journalism.

The Legacy Continues: FLORIDA TODAY's Future Plans

The search for Leonard's replacement is underway, and FLORIDA TODAY plans to continue her work with the help of other experienced staff members. Lyn Dowling, who has been with the newspaper since 1987, will be among those carrying the torch. Dowling's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the local food scene will ensure that the newspaper's food and dining coverage remains as rich and engaging as ever.

As Suzy Leonard embarks on her new adventure, her legacy at FLORIDA TODAY will continue to inspire and motivate her colleagues. Her commitment to journalistic excellence, her dedication to community engagement, and her unwavering passion for food have left an indelible mark on the newspaper and the lives of those she touched.

Leonard's retirement is a reminder that, even in the fast-paced world of journalism, there is room for reflection and growth. Her story serves as an inspiration for both aspiring journalists and seasoned professionals, proving that a successful career can be built on a foundation of passion, hard work, and a deep connection to the community.

As the FLORIDA TODAY newsroom prepares to bid farewell to Suzy Leonard, her impact will continue to resonate in the stories they tell and the connections they forge. Her retirement marks the end of an era, but it also signals the beginning of a new chapter, filled with the promise of culinary discoveries and the joy of sharing them with the world.