Flood Fears in Yaxley: The Urgent Call for a Comprehensive Risk Assessment

Amplified drainage flow, a consequence of the revamped drainage system for Great Haddon and the A15, has spurred Andrew Wood, the vice chair of Yaxley Parish Council, to seek a Flood Risk Assessment. The proposed assessment aims to scrutinize the impact of this increased flow on the watercourse in Yaxley, which Wood asserts was not engineered to accommodate such an upsurge.

Advertisment

The Great Haddon Development: A Recipe for Disaster?

The Great Haddon development, a massive project set to accommodate over 5000 homes, has become a focal point of concern for Yaxley residents and their representatives. The escalating drainage flow, a byproduct of the development, has kindled fears of potential flood risks and the ensuing financial burden.

The Demand for a Flood Risk Assessment

Advertisment

The clamor for a Flood Risk Assessment is not without reason. The fear of flooding and its associated costs have left the residents of Yaxley feeling vulnerable and uncertain. The assessment, they believe, is crucial in addressing these concerns and ensuring their safety.

A Call to Action: Ensuring the Safety of Yaxley Residents

The issue at hand is not just about drainage flow or flood risk assessments. It's about the safety and well-being of the residents of Yaxley. The development in Great Haddon, while promising growth and progress, should not come at the expense of the safety of neighboring communities.