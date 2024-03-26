First Intl Water Conference to Be Held Soon in Kabul

Amidst growing concerns over climate change and its impact on water resources, Kabul Polytechnic University is set to host an international water conference in September 2024. This pioneering event will bring together lecturers, scientists, and experts from various countries including Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iran. The conference aims to address critical issues related to water management, climate change, and forest development, highlighting Afghanistan's need for global assistance in these areas.

Unveiling the International Collaboration

Abdul Rasheed Iqbal, the chancellor of Kabul Polytechnic University, emphasized the significance of this conference during a recent tree planting campaign. Iqbal's announcement underscores the urgency and importance of international collaboration in tackling the pressing issues of water scarcity and climate change impacts. Sadrazam Osmani, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, echoed this sentiment by calling for support from international organizations and the European Union to mitigate climate change effects in Afghanistan, a country disproportionately affected despite its low greenhouse gas emissions.

Global Support and Acknowledgment

Roza Otunbayeva, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and Raffaella Iodice, the European Union Chargée d’Affaires to Afghanistan, pledged their support for Afghanistan's endeavors in combating climate change challenges. Their commitment signifies the international community's recognition of Afghanistan's vulnerable position and its minimal role in global greenhouse gas production. This global backing is crucial for Afghanistan, ranked sixth among countries most affected by climate change, especially as international aid has dwindled.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The upcoming international water conference in Kabul represents a beacon of hope for Afghanistan and the broader region. By facilitating dialogue and sharing expertise, the event aims to foster innovative solutions for water management, forest development, and climate change mitigation. The conference not only highlights Afghanistan's proactive stance on environmental issues but also sets a precedent for international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

As Kabul Polytechnic University prepares to host this landmark event, the eyes of the world are on Afghanistan, anticipating the collaborative efforts and groundbreaking strategies that will emerge. This conference could mark a pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change, offering new pathways for sustainability and resilience in one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries.