First Food Aid Reaches Northern Gaza in Weeks: WFP Battles Famine Amid Israeli Blockade

The World Food Program (WFP) achieved a significant breakthrough on Tuesday by delivering food aid to Gaza City, marking the first successful convoy to northern Gaza since February 20. This operation delivered sustenance for 25,000 people, a critical step towards addressing the acute hunger crisis in the area.

Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures

Amid an escalating humanitarian crisis, the WFP's decision to resume food deliveries came after a pause initiated on February 20, citing the need for conditions that allow for safe distribution. This pause underscored the dire situation in northern Gaza, where people are on the brink of famine, necessitating daily deliveries and direct entry points into the north for aid. The area's plight has been exacerbated by an Israeli military offensive since October 7, following a cross-border attack by Hamas, resulting in considerable casualties and a substantial displacement of Gaza's population.

Challenges and Setbacks

The journey to deliver aid has been fraught with obstacles. On March 5, a 14-truck food convoy, the first attempt by the WFP since the pause, was turned back by the Israeli army after waiting three hours at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint. These challenges highlight the difficulties in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, compounded by the Israeli blockade, which has severely restricted most food, clean water, and medicine. The blockade, along with massive infrastructure damage, has plunged 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement.

Global Reactions and Future Outlook

International scrutiny has intensified, with Israel facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. A maritime supply route initiative led by the US, UK, EU, and others aims to alleviate the humanitarian situation by establishing a sustained flow of aid to Gaza. Meanwhile, criticisms of Canada's inaction reflect broader concerns over the international community's response to the crisis. With the dire situation in Gaza showing little sign of improvement, the global community's role in facilitating humanitarian assistance and pushing for a resolution to the blockade becomes ever more critical.