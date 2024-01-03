The Return of the Viking Cinderella: A Historic Comeback on the Helsinki-Stockholm Route

The Viking Cinderella, an iconic vessel that marked a significant era in maritime travel, is set to grace the Helsinki-Stockholm route again after nearly two decades. Launched in 1989 as the largest and most luxurious car ferry on the Baltic Sea, Cinderella quickly gained a reputation for its high-quality entertainment and distinctive features like panoramic windows, copper stairs, and a winter garden.

The Legacy of Viking Cinderella

Named through a contest, Cinderella served as Viking Line’s flagship, playing a pivotal role in the surge of popularity of cruises. In particular, it made a significant contribution to the Helsinki-Stockholm route where it initially served along with the Mariella and Olympia. The vessel also was instrumental in propelling Tallinn’s cruise service from the 1990s.

From famous Finnish entertainers like Virve Rosti, Freeman & Menneisyyden Vangit to international stars such as Ricky Martin, its three-story nightclub witnessed numerous memorable performances. The vessel also served as a filming location for TV shows like ‘Passi ja hammasharja.’ The unique events like the GOOM cruises for students and a mass wedding of 70 couples at the turn of the millennium led to Cinderella being affectionately dubbed the ‘Love Boat.’

Cinderella’s Journey and Return

In 2003, Cinderella underwent a transformation, being repainted white and reassigned to the Turku-Mariehamn route. Now, in a move that has sparked widespread enthusiasm, the vessel is set to return to its original route. Scheduled for relaunch on March 8, 2024, Cinderella will undergo refurbishment before it resumes its journey. This relaunch coincides with Viking Line’s 50th anniversary of the Helsinki-Stockholm route, adding a touch of nostalgia to the event.

The return of the Cinderella is not just a comeback; it’s a celebration of a vessel that has served over 32 million passengers. The strong sales driven by favorable exchange rates with the Swedish krona indicate the level of anticipation and excitement among prospective passengers.

The Enduring Legacy

The legacy of Cinderella is not just about its features or the stars it hosted. It’s about the personal anecdotes of Viking Line’s staff and passengers, the special events like Kirka’s 50th birthday party, and the unique shopping experience in the Red Square onboard. As the Viking Cinderella prepares to return, it carries with it countless memories and a rich history that continues to resonate with millions.