Sidewalk Mafia Unveils 'Bad Karma Zombies,' A Gleaming Departure in Their Gothic Doom Odyssey

In the sprawling, frost-tipped landscapes of Helsinki, Finland, a stirring has emerged from the underground, echoing a sound that defies the dark. Sidewalk Mafia, a band that has swiftly carved its name into the heart of the blackened gothic/doom metal scene, is poised to release a track that promises to jolt their fans into a new realm of experience. 'Bad Karma Zombies,' the latest single from their forthcoming album, marks a bold departure from their signature brooding melodies, offering instead a burst of energy that slices through the gloom like a beacon of defiance. Founded in 2021 and having released their debut album '72 Hours' in May 2022, the band's evolution is a testament to their relentless pursuit of musical exploration.

Advertisment

A New Sound Emerges

The band, comprised of Tommy Angelov on vocals and guitars, Johannes Wolfpathon on drums and vocals, and Tom O ́Valley on bass, has described 'Bad Karma Zombies' as a refreshing outlier in their upcoming second album. The track's recording and mixing were expertly handled by Sammy Aaltonen at East Sound studios, with Mika Jussila bringing his mastering finesse at Finnvox to ensure the song not only stands out in the album but also in the band's entire discography. This collaboration has birthed a sound that is both energetic and undeniably Sidewalk Mafia, retaining the atmospheric depth that fans have come to love while injecting a palpable vigor that promises an exciting live experience.

Breaking Boundaries

Advertisment

The release of 'Bad Karma Zombies' is not just a milestone for Sidewalk Mafia but a statement in the ever-evolving landscape of gothic/doom metal. By stepping away from the melancholic and oppressive aura that defined their debut, the band is challenging the genre's conventions and their creative boundaries. This track, with its lively tempo and spirited composition, is poised to captivate not just their established fanbase but also those who tread lightly around the edges of metal music. It's a testament to the band's versatility and their courage to explore beyond the shadows that have sheltered their sound.

Looking Ahead

As Sidewalk Mafia prepares for the release of their second album later this year, 'Bad Karma Zombies' stands as a beacon of what's to come. The band's journey from the release of '72 Hours' to now reflects a dynamic evolution, one that promises to continue as they further define their place in the music world. With a sound that is both oppressive and melodic, Sidewalk Mafia is not just navigating the vast seas of gothic/doom metal; they are charting new territories, guided by a light that grows ever brighter with each new track.