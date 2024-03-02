Shades of White Exhibition Opens, Showcasing Top Talent Under Shaikh Abdullah al Ajmi

The din prevailing in the art arena at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, minutes before this unique exhibition - Shades of White - was inaugurated, seemed to contradict the very theme of the exhibition which would apparently command serenity, silence, solitude and a sense of bliss.

But then, the excitement was palpable, as the participating artists, art enthusiasts and guests waited anxiously for the unveiling of the first juried art exhibition hosted by Matti Sirvio Art Gallery - one which sorted the goats from the sheep - showcasing the very best of talent in a way that was not just appealing but also accountable.

Jury Selection and Winners

Of 49 entries received, only 20 had been selected by a four-member jury which sifted through the entries with sheer dexterity to handpick those which conformed to the theme in toto, exhibited varied skills with different materials, as well as presented artworks that spoke louder than what could be comprehended.

The jury comprised Muhannad Shono (Saudi Arabia) as main judge besides Rawan al Mahrouqi (Oman), Ghazaleh Beirami (Iran), and Jarno Peltonen (Finland). About the winning entries selected by the jury for the jury's prize, Shono listed the outstanding aspects as, 'Their single-minded dedication to material and minimal execution which made them subtle, powerful and confident installations.' For the honorable mention, he said, (it showed) 'the command of the canvas, space and form. A work with vision.'

The main prize was split between 2 works - 'Soul Dance' Installation by Filipino artist Emerson Sumaoang and 'Drift' Sculpture by a Belgian artist Ami Lisa Janssens. Also, the jury has accorded an honourable mention to 'Peace' - a painting by Nigerian artist Patrick Unogbo.

Theme and Response

Asked why he had chosen 'Shades of White' as the theme for the exhibition, Sirvio asserted, "White to me is a colour of purity - the beginning and the end. Don't mess it up. You are privileged if you have found a way to come back to it, as often as you need to."

About the response, he said, "We got over 49 entries and they could all have been chosen, worthy to be displayed. Our main judge, Muhannad Shono, one of the leading contemporary artists from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chose the final list after hearing the choices of the other jurors. All of them worked without knowing the names of the artists. We hoped that this would put the emphasis on the art, not on the name, professional reputation or nationality of the artists. I'm happy to see that seven Omani artists were chosen in the group of the 20 finalists."

Artist Insights and Reflections

Some of the selected artists showcasing their works in this exhibition expressed great joy as well as satisfaction on being selected by the jury to exhibit their works in the first juried exhibition hosted by the gallery. All had their fingers crossed over the preceding weeks and seeing their names on the selected list of 20 artists immediately brought on smiles on their faces as they heaved sighs of satisfaction and relief, they said.

Participants shared insights into their artworks, highlighting the diversity and depth of interpretation surrounding the theme of 'Shades of White'. From Shrikant Akojwar's 'The Chess Mess' portraying a symbolic battle for peace, to Shashikumar Menon's 'Desert Dreams' inviting viewers on a meditative journey, each artwork contributes uniquely to the collective narrative of the exhibition.