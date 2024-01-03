Outokumpu Bolsters Sustainability With Increased Stake in Finnish Wind Farm

Outokumpu, a global leader in sustainable stainless steel production, has made a decisive move in bolstering its sustainability and energy self-sufficiency. The company has announced the increase of its stake in the Rajakiiri wind farm, located in Tornio, Finland. Operational since 2015, with an estimated 16 years left in its production life, the wind farm will see Outokumpu’s ownership rise to nearly 9MW and 19.9% of shares following this investment.

A Strategy Geared Towards Predictable Energy Sources

In the summer of 2023, Outokumpu embarked on a journey to diversify its energy sources and mitigate electricity-related risks. The strategy focuses on investing in more predictable energy sources, leading to reduced market volatility. This further investment in Rajakiiri enhances Outokumpu’s access to renewable energy and strengthens its partnership with the wind farm and its stakeholders.

Scouting Future On-shore and Off-shore Investments

Tony Lindström, General Manager of Outokumpu EvoEnergy, emphasizes that this step is part of a broader initiative to strategically access future on-shore and off-shore investments planned by Rajakiiri. Outokumpu EvoEnergy has been exploring various energy production avenues, including wind, solar, and nuclear, as well as technologies for carbon capture from its operations. The goal is to reduce direct emissions and potentially repurpose captured carbon with third parties.

The Role of Renewable Energy in Nordic Countries

The company recognizes that renewable energy, which is becoming more prevalent in the Nordic countries, requires active management to optimize output due to its dependency on weather conditions. Outokumpu EvoEnergy, alongside its partners, is dedicated to discovering technologies that maximize the efficiency of wind energy utilization. The growing trend of renewable energy integration and energy efficiency in heating and hot water systems in the Nordic countries, including Finland, is driving the market dynamics in the region.

Finland is rapidly expanding wind energy on land and at sea, with a focus on further increasing the pace of construction and electricity generation. In 2023, 212 new wind turbines with an output of 1,280 MW were installed, bringing the total capacity to 6,946 MW. The Finnish government has initiated an auction process for offshore wind power sites, with a maximum capacity of 7,500 MW and an estimated 500 wind turbines, expected to increase Finland’s annual electricity production by more than a third. By 2025, the wind power capacity in Finland could reach almost 10,000 MW.