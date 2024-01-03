en English
Finland

‘Lynx Man’ Documentary Wins Global Acclaim, Set for Estonian Release

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 am EST
‘Lynx Man’ Documentary Wins Global Acclaim, Set for Estonian Release

Finland’s Juha Suonpää has emerged a significant figure in the international film sphere with his riveting documentary ‘Lynx Man’. The film, which masterfully showcases the transformative power of nature, has clinched four prestigious awards at global film festivals. The narrative centres around Hannu, a man seeking solace amidst personal turmoil, who finds an unexpected connection with the Eurasian lynx in the wilderness of Western Finland.

Unfolding the Narrative

After enduring setbacks including a divorce and a severe accident, Hannu finds himself alone on his farm, surrounded by an array of wildlife. His life takes an intriguing turn when he crosses paths with the Eurasian lynx, a species that was once teetering on the brink of extinction but has resurfaced in the area.

Moved by the discovery of a deceased lynx, Hannu installs trail cameras around his property, capturing intimate footage of the lynx and other wildlife, such as reindeer and mice. As he delves deeper into this venture, he develops a profound bond with the lynx, gaining insight into their behaviors and individual traits.

‘Lynx Man’ wins International Acclaim

The world took notice when ‘Lynx Man’ began to sweep awards at major film festivals. It received a Special Mention at the CPH:Dox in Copenhagen, claimed the top award at Italy’s CinemAmbiente Film Festival, and secured the Grand Prize at the Ulsan Ulju Mountain Film Festival in South Korea. Its winning streak continued at Mountainfilm Graz in Austria, where it took home the Grand Prize in the “Man and Nature” category.

In a notable achievement, ‘Lynx Man’ also bagged the top prize at the Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival in China towards the end of 2023, further stamping its mark on the global stage.

Anticipating the Estonian Release

Following its international success, ‘Lynx Man’ is gearing up for its release in Estonian cinemas, scheduled for February 9. It is set to offer Estonian audiences a captivating glimpse into the profound connection between man and nature, encapsulated through Hannu’s journey with the Eurasian lynx.

Finland Wildlife
BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

Finland

