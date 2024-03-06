Helsinki's Ääniwalli Club Reopens: New Features, Big Names like Slim Soledad, Spikey Lee

Helsinki's renowned club, Ääniwalli, is set to reopen its doors this Friday, March 8th, after a two-month hiatus for renovations. The club now boasts a revamped layout along with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, promising an enhanced experience for its patrons. Headlining the reopening party are notable artists Slim Soledad, Spikey Lee, Doppelgang, and co-founder Lil Tony, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

Revamped and Ready

The extensive renovations at Ääniwalli have introduced a new layout designed to improve the overall experience. The first room now features ten speakers, ten subwoofers, and 139 lights, ensuring an immersive auditory and visual experience. Additionally, a second room, dubbed Room 1+1, is equipped with a high-quality Funktion One sound system, showcasing the club's commitment to delivering unparalleled sound quality.

Stellar Lineup for the Reopening

The reopening party is just the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling season at Ääniwalli. Following the grand opening, the club has scheduled performances by Juliana Huxtable, François X, LOLSNAKE, Deli Girls, and LCY in the coming weeks. This lineup highlights Ääniwalli's dedication to featuring a diverse range of talent, catering to various musical tastes and preferences.

VUM Open Air Parties Return

In addition to the indoor festivities, Ääniwalli's popular VUM open air parties are set to resume every Sunday during the summer. This marks the 12th edition of the much-anticipated seasonal event, further establishing Ääniwalli as a key player in Helsinki's vibrant nightlife scene. Attendees can look forward to a series of dynamic performances in an open-air setting, perfect for enjoying the warm summer nights.

The reopening of Ääniwalli represents more than just a renovation; it signifies a new chapter for the club and its community. With its upgraded facilities and promising lineup of events, Ääniwalli is poised to reclaim its position as a go-to destination for music lovers in Helsinki and beyond. As the club embarks on this exciting journey, it invites both old fans and new to join in the celebration and experience the enhanced Ääniwalli.