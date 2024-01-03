Helsinki Ushers in New Year with Spectacular Pyroshow and Record Crowd

Helsinki launched the New Year with a grandeur that resonated deeply with the attendees, attracting an unparalleled crowd of 75,000 people to Citizens’ Square and Töölö Bay Park. The city’s largest concert event of the year was divided into two parts: a family-friendly ‘Skidit-disco’ early in the evening and a significant concert later at night, which alone drew over 70,000 revelers.

Pyroshow: A Spectacular Replacement for Traditional Fireworks

Tradition took a backseat as Helsinki embraced a unique way to bid farewell to the old year. Instead of customary fireworks, the city bewitched its spectators with a spectacular pyroshow. Pyrotechnics, reaching over 70 meters in height, painted the night sky, creating an unforgettable spectacle and a vivid memory for those present.

Käärijä’s Energetic Presence Amplifies the Festive Atmosphere

The star performer of the event, Käärijä, joined the crowd at midnight, elevating the festive atmosphere with his energetic presence. His performance resonated with the communal spirit of the celebration and brought to life his famous saying, ‘meet at the square’. This became a reality as the city gathered to welcome the New Year together.

Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki’s Inspiring Speech

During the event, Helsinki’s Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki, delivered a speech that emphasized the potential of building a caring and successful society in Finland. Motivating the audience to confront challenges and contribute to solutions on both local and global scales, she also took the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate achievements and joys. Stuba Nikula, CEO of the Helsinki Event Foundation, acknowledged the unique happiness and excitement of the New Year’s event.

The event was broadcast live on Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, ensuring that those who couldn’t attend in person could still partake in the festivities. The broadcast remains accessible for replay on Yle Areena, allowing a wider audience to share in Helsinki’s New Year’s celebration.