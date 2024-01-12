en English
Finland

Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen’s Legal Struggles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST
Freedom of Speech Under Fire: Finnish Lawmaker Päivi Räsänen’s Legal Struggles

In a move that has aroused international concern, Finnish MP Päivi Räsänen is once again under legal scrutiny for expressing her faith-based beliefs publicly. Despite being acquitted of ‘hate speech’ charges by the Helsinki District Court and the Court of Appeals, the Finnish state prosecutor is now appealing to the Finland Supreme Court, prompting fears of an encroaching threat to freedom of speech and religion.

A Prolonged Legal Battle

Räsänen, a member of the Christian Democratic Party, was initially charged over a Facebook post that criticized the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland’s participation in an LGBT pride event. This sparked a series of police investigations and allegations of ‘agitation against a minority group,’ leading to a legal battle that has since captured global media attention.

Prosecution or Persecution?

In a move that many perceive as punitive rather than legal, the state prosecutor is now seeking not only fines but also content censorship. This has resulted in Räsänen enduring 13 hours of police interrogations about her Christian beliefs. This development has prompted human rights experts and the international community to view this case as a potential litmus test for freedom of expression.

Ready to Fight for Freedom

Unfazed by the ongoing legal challenges, Räsänen has declared her readiness to defend free speech and religion up to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary. Her case serves as a stark reminder of a broader pattern of perceived persecution against Christians and pro-life advocates worldwide, underscoring the tension between traditional religious beliefs and progressive societal values.

Finland Human Rights
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

