Finland Raises Schengen Visa Financial Requirements, Introduces Sponsorship Form

As of January 1, 2024, Finland has raised the daily financial requirement for Schengen visa holders from EUR 30 to EUR 50 per day. This significant increase of over 66% is a reflection of the mounting cost of living both domestically and globally. The new financial stipulation applies to short-term stays spanning no more than 90 days.

Introduction of Proof of Sponsorship Form

Simultaneously, Finland has introduced a proof of sponsorship and/or accommodation form, allowing visa applicants to leverage the funds of their Finnish hosts to finance their visit. This strategic measure aligns with Article 14.4 of the EU’s Visa Code, which encompasses a maintenance and accommodation agreement.

Impact on Visa Applicants

Under this new system, the inviting party, who must be a Finnish citizen or a resident carrying a valid residence permit, is obligated to fill out the sponsorship form. This form then becomes an integral part of the visa application process, potentially easing the burden on visitors to meet the increased financial requirements. This shift in policy could significantly impact the dynamics of travel to Finland and the broader Schengen Zone.

Rising Living Costs Driving Policy Change

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs cites the rising cost of living as the key driver behind the substantial increase in daily financial requirements. With this policy revision, Finland aims to ensure that visitors possess adequate funds to support their stay within its borders, reducing the potential strain on public resources.