Europe

Finland Raises Schengen Visa Financial Requirements, Introduces Sponsorship Form

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Finland Raises Schengen Visa Financial Requirements, Introduces Sponsorship Form

As of January 1, 2024, Finland has raised the daily financial requirement for Schengen visa holders from EUR 30 to EUR 50 per day. This significant increase of over 66% is a reflection of the mounting cost of living both domestically and globally. The new financial stipulation applies to short-term stays spanning no more than 90 days.

Introduction of Proof of Sponsorship Form

Simultaneously, Finland has introduced a proof of sponsorship and/or accommodation form, allowing visa applicants to leverage the funds of their Finnish hosts to finance their visit. This strategic measure aligns with Article 14.4 of the EU’s Visa Code, which encompasses a maintenance and accommodation agreement.

Impact on Visa Applicants

Under this new system, the inviting party, who must be a Finnish citizen or a resident carrying a valid residence permit, is obligated to fill out the sponsorship form. This form then becomes an integral part of the visa application process, potentially easing the burden on visitors to meet the increased financial requirements. This shift in policy could significantly impact the dynamics of travel to Finland and the broader Schengen Zone.

Rising Living Costs Driving Policy Change

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs cites the rising cost of living as the key driver behind the substantial increase in daily financial requirements. With this policy revision, Finland aims to ensure that visitors possess adequate funds to support their stay within its borders, reducing the potential strain on public resources.

Europe Finland Travel & Tourism
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

