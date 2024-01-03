en English
Automotive

Finland Bolsters Defence Mobility with Additional Sisu GTP 4×4 Off-Road Vehicles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
Finland Bolsters Defence Mobility with Additional Sisu GTP 4×4 Off-Road Vehicles

In a move to strengthen their defence mobility, Finland has ordered an additional 13 units of the Sisu GTP 4×4 off-road vehicles, augmenting the 31 already procured for the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF). The recent deal, greenlit by Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen, is worth EUR9.7 million, which is approximately USD10.6 million.

Sisu Auto’s Ties with FDF

The initial contract with Sisu Auto, a Finnish vehicle manufacturing company, was inked in June 2020. The agreement was for six GTP 4×4 vehicles to be used in trials, aiming to determine the FDF’s mobility requirements. Sisu Auto supplied three five-seat general purpose vehicles (GPVs) and three 10-seat GTP armoured personnel vehicles (APCs) for the trials.

Both configurations share a common driveline and a modular hull, which makes these vehicles highly adaptable for different missions. They can be customized for patrol, squad, and command operations. Besides, a medevac version with an elongated body can house up to four stretchers.

Production and Delivery

Following an end-of-2022 contract, serial production commenced, and 25 GTP APCs began their delivery journey to the FDF. This news was confirmed by Jyri Ahonen, Sisu Auto’s Vice-President of military vehicles. The order for the 13 extra vehicles will be delivered as a continuation of the previous batch.

Regional Impact and Defence Spending

The procurement not only aims to boost the Army’s mobility but also secures the military’s supply chain. It has a significant employment effect in Western Uusimaa. The overall defence spending is projected to surge by 7% for the period of 2024–28, primarily due to the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

