en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finland

Finland: A Prime Destination for Cultural Immersion and Natural Splendor in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Finland: A Prime Destination for Cultural Immersion and Natural Splendor in 2024

As Finland tops the World Happiness Report consistently, it has become a magnetic destination for travelers globally, offering a unique blend of natural splendor and cultural richness. This year, the Finnish calendar is marked with several noteworthy events, making 2024 a particularly attractive year for tourists.

A Return of The Tall Ships Races

After an 11-year hiatus, The Tall Ships Races will once again grace Finnish waters, scheduled to be held in Helsinki, Turku, and Mariehamn in July. The event is expected to draw large crowds, featuring intense sailing competitions and associated festivities imbued with the unique Finnish spirit.

Luxury Accommodations with a Finnish Touch

Adding to the allure, Helsinki is set to enhance its luxury hotel offerings with the opening of Hotel Maria and the Grand Hansa Hotel. These establishments promise high-end accommodation, coupled with immersive exposure to Finnish design principles, offering an unparalleled stay experience.

Witness the Northern Lights at their Peak

2024 is predicted to be an exceptional year for viewing the northern lights in Finnish Lapland. Solar activity is slated to peak this year, promising spectacular auroral displays that are a must-see for any traveler. Complementing the aurora experience are winter activities like husky sled rides, snowmobiling, and staying in glass igloo hotels, offering a unique mix of thrill and tranquility.

Embrace the Cold with Winter Swimming

The emerging trend of winter swimming in Helsinki is gaining popularity, with several locations offering the experience for a one-off fee. This invigorating activity, a testament to Finnish resilience and love for nature, is a must-try for adventurous souls.

Experience a Unique Stage Production in Tampere

Finally, the city of Tampere will play host to the first-ever stage production of The Lord of the Rings in Finnish. Scheduled to run from August 2024 to January 2025, the production features mesmerizing circus performances and music by the renowned Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra, promising an unforgettable cultural experience.

0
Finland Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Return of the Viking Cinderella: A Historic Comeback on the Helsinki-Stockholm Route

By BNN Correspondents

Outokumpu Bolsters Sustainability With Increased Stake in Finnish Wind Farm

By BNN Correspondents

SRV Group Plc Initiates Change Negotiations Amid Tough Market Conditions

By BNN Correspondents

University of Vaasa Opens Applications for Autumn 2024 Master's Programmes

By BNN Correspondents

Oulu's Winter Strategy: Prioritizing Snow Clearing for Non-Motorized P ...
@Finland · 3 hours
Oulu's Winter Strategy: Prioritizing Snow Clearing for Non-Motorized P ...
heart comment 0
Finnish Customs Report Reveals Resilient Trade Partnership with U.S. in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Finnish Customs Report Reveals Resilient Trade Partnership with U.S. in 2023
Samsung and Apple Lead the Market: Insights from 2023 Consumer Trends

By BNN Correspondents

Samsung and Apple Lead the Market: Insights from 2023 Consumer Trends
HSY Champions Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

HSY Champions Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative
Helsinki Ushers in New Year with Spectacular Pyroshow and Record Crowd

By BNN Correspondents

Helsinki Ushers in New Year with Spectacular Pyroshow and Record Crowd
Latest Headlines
World News
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
8 seconds
Beverages to Combat the Winter Chill: Beyond Comfort to Health Benefits
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
16 seconds
The Basketball Blokes' Guide to SuperCoach NBL Round 14
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
1 min
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
2 mins
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
2 mins
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
3 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
4 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
4 mins
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
43 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app