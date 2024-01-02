en English
Finland

Finance Ministry Seeks Public Input on Politically Exposed Persons Data Access

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
In a move aimed at bolstering the Act on Preventing Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, the Ministry of Finance in an unspecified country has initiated a consultation process to evaluate the potential for improving access to information on politically exposed persons (PEPs). The process, which commenced on January 2, is inviting public feedback until February 13.

Enhancing Access to PEP Information

Under the existing legislation, certain entities are mandated to ascertain if a customer is a PEP, a family member, or a close associate of a PEP. This identification process, aimed at thwarting the misuse of public power, currently lacks an efficient system for entities to gather accurate and cost-effective information.

The Ministry has proposed a centralized national information system to enhance the availability, reliability, and timeliness of such data. This proposal is designed with due consideration of data protection regulations.

Proposed Systems and Potential Data Controllers

Two potential systems are being considered – a register to store data, and an inquiry-based system for one-off checks. The Digital and Population Data Services Agency and the Finnish Patent and Registration Office have been identified as potential data controllers.

Decision to be Made Post Consultation

The future of this initiative will be determined by the Minister of Economic Affairs, Wille Rydman, after the consultation period. The decision will be guided by the feedback received during the consultation process, and the overall goal of preventing the abuse of public power.

Finland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

