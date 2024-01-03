Extreme Cold in Finland Poses Severe Risks to Pets, Warns Animal Welfare Society

The Helsinki Animal Welfare Society (HESY) has issued a stark warning concerning the severe risks posed by extreme cold weather to pets in Finland. As the Nordic region experiences its coldest temperatures of the winter, with indicators plummeting to as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius, the well-being of pets, particularly those left outside for extended periods or abandoned, is under severe threat.

Extreme Cold and Its Risks

The perilous cold spell has not only disrupted transportation across the region, causing substantial problems for rail traffic in the Arctic north and leading to school closures in southern Norway, but it has also placed the lives of pets at risk. The bitter cold exposes animals to the threat of frostbite and potentially fatal hypothermia, especially when they are left outside for extended periods without adequate protection. Hypothermia can lead to vital organ failure, while frostbite can result in tissue damage and loss, particularly in extremities such as ears and tails.

Dog Breeds and Cold Tolerance

HESY emphasizes that different dog breeds have varying levels of tolerance to cold. Breeds such as Huskies and Lapland Reindeer Dogs are more resistant to cold, unlike others such as Finnish Hounds, Dobermans, and Pugs, which are more susceptible to the adverse effects of extreme cold. Therefore, it is crucial for pet owners to understand their pets’ breed-specific needs and vulnerabilities and take appropriate precautions to protect them.

Protective Measures and Public Responsibility

Pet owners are advised to keep their pets indoors during harsh weather conditions and provide protective clothing and footwear to short-haired or hairless pets. If a pet is found alone in the cold, the recommendation is to bring the animal inside to warm up before transporting it to an animal shelter. Cats, in particular, are vulnerable to frostbite injuries during winter, especially population cats that seek shelter in unheated environments. The situation calls for greater vigilance and responsibility on the part of pet owners to safeguard their pets from such harmful conditions.