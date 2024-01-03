en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finland

Extreme Cold in Finland Poses Severe Risks to Pets, Warns Animal Welfare Society

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Extreme Cold in Finland Poses Severe Risks to Pets, Warns Animal Welfare Society

The Helsinki Animal Welfare Society (HESY) has issued a stark warning concerning the severe risks posed by extreme cold weather to pets in Finland. As the Nordic region experiences its coldest temperatures of the winter, with indicators plummeting to as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius, the well-being of pets, particularly those left outside for extended periods or abandoned, is under severe threat.

Extreme Cold and Its Risks

The perilous cold spell has not only disrupted transportation across the region, causing substantial problems for rail traffic in the Arctic north and leading to school closures in southern Norway, but it has also placed the lives of pets at risk. The bitter cold exposes animals to the threat of frostbite and potentially fatal hypothermia, especially when they are left outside for extended periods without adequate protection. Hypothermia can lead to vital organ failure, while frostbite can result in tissue damage and loss, particularly in extremities such as ears and tails.

Dog Breeds and Cold Tolerance

HESY emphasizes that different dog breeds have varying levels of tolerance to cold. Breeds such as Huskies and Lapland Reindeer Dogs are more resistant to cold, unlike others such as Finnish Hounds, Dobermans, and Pugs, which are more susceptible to the adverse effects of extreme cold. Therefore, it is crucial for pet owners to understand their pets’ breed-specific needs and vulnerabilities and take appropriate precautions to protect them.

Protective Measures and Public Responsibility

Pet owners are advised to keep their pets indoors during harsh weather conditions and provide protective clothing and footwear to short-haired or hairless pets. If a pet is found alone in the cold, the recommendation is to bring the animal inside to warm up before transporting it to an animal shelter. Cats, in particular, are vulnerable to frostbite injuries during winter, especially population cats that seek shelter in unheated environments. The situation calls for greater vigilance and responsibility on the part of pet owners to safeguard their pets from such harmful conditions.

0
Finland Pets Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Finnish Customs Report Reveals Resilient Trade Partnership with U.S. in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Samsung and Apple Lead the Market: Insights from 2023 Consumer Trends

By BNN Correspondents

HSY Champions Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Helsinki Ushers in New Year with Spectacular Pyroshow and Record Crowd

By BNN Correspondents

Finnish Household Spending Patterns: Two-Parent Families Spend the Mos ...
@Finance · 44 mins
Finnish Household Spending Patterns: Two-Parent Families Spend the Mos ...
heart comment 0
Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies

By BNN Correspondents

Loss of Renowned Scholars Jaakko Hmeen-Anttila and Mustafa al Trabelsi Leaves a Void in Islamic Cultural Studies
Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey

By BNN Correspondents

Mixed Responses for Finnish Government in Recent Public Survey
Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics

By BNN Correspondents

Fascist or Not? Controversy Ignites Over Terminology in Finnish Politics
Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador

By Salman Khan

Kalle Rovanpera: From World Rally Champion to EA Sports Ambassador
Latest Headlines
World News
North Carolina Triumphs Over Pittsburgh in College Basketball Showdown
13 seconds
North Carolina Triumphs Over Pittsburgh in College Basketball Showdown
High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumph and Determination
16 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Games: A Tale of Triumph and Determination
Barcelona's Pedri Openly Campaigns for Erling Haaland's Signing
16 seconds
Barcelona's Pedri Openly Campaigns for Erling Haaland's Signing
Connecticut Reschedules Presidential Preference Primary, Aiming for Greater National Impact
17 seconds
Connecticut Reschedules Presidential Preference Primary, Aiming for Greater National Impact
Bangladesh Elections Impact Kolkata's Private Hospitals: A Dip in Occupancy
20 seconds
Bangladesh Elections Impact Kolkata's Private Hospitals: A Dip in Occupancy
The Blue-Chip Ratio: Unearthing the Secret to Success in College Football
1 min
The Blue-Chip Ratio: Unearthing the Secret to Success in College Football
Potential Terrorist Threats Prompt Security Alert for JUIF Leader Amid Election Campaign
3 mins
Potential Terrorist Threats Prompt Security Alert for JUIF Leader Amid Election Campaign
Baltimore Ravens Face Potential Loss of Defense Key Player Justin Madubuike
4 mins
Baltimore Ravens Face Potential Loss of Defense Key Player Justin Madubuike
Conor McManus: A Study in Resilience and Excellence in Inter-County Football
4 mins
Conor McManus: A Study in Resilience and Excellence in Inter-County Football
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
25 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
59 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app