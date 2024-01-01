en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024

In a significant financial development, Fidelity Investments, a renowned mutual fund giant, has reportedly decreased the valuation of its shares in X Holdings by a striking 71.5%. The shares were initially acquired for a whopping $44 billion when the company was still known as Twitter, with Fidelity playing an instrumental role in aiding Elon Musk’s purchase. This marked reduction in the valuation of Musk’s venture, now known as X, underscores the persistent valuation challenges that the company is grappling with.

Indian Bonds and the Global Index

India has been making notable strides on the financial front, with foreign inflows into Indian bonds achieving a six-year high in 2023. This remarkable milestone came just before India’s inclusion in a global index, marking a significant moment for the country’s financial landscape.

Global New Year Celebrations

As the world bid farewell to 2023 and ushered in 2024, thousands of people assembled in iconic locations such as Times Square to celebrate the New Year. This collective global celebration saw people gather in large numbers, ringing in the new year with joy and anticipation.

Contrasting New Year Speeches

World leaders, including Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, delivered New Year speeches that contrasted in their themes and tones. Zelenskiy’s address focused on the ongoing war, providing a sobering perspective amidst the celebrations, while Putin’s speech contained a fleeting reference to the conflict.

45th Anniversary of US-China Diplomatic Ties

The 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the United States was marked by an exchange of congratulations between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, highlighting the long-standing relationship between the two global powers.

Warnings in Japan and Developments in Korea

In Japan, the Japan Weather Agency has issued warnings for residents to prepare for a strong earthquake, following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that triggered a tsunami warning. Meanwhile, in Korea, Bank of Korea’s Rhee has expressed concerns over prolonged monetary tightening, signaling potential economic shifts in the region.

Return of Puma’s Mostro and Adani Group’s Global Team

On the corporate front, Puma has announced the return of its iconic Mostro shoe line, while in India, the Adani Group has hired a global team to undertake a major slum overhaul project in Mumbai, highlighting the company’s commitment to urban development.

0
Business India World
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wadia Group Unfazed by Go First Bankruptcy; Maintains Robust Financial Health

By Dil Bar Irshad

European LNG Imports Remain High Amidst Fluctuating Market Conditions

By Ebenezer Mensah

NMDC Records Substantial Growth in December with Increased Production and Sales

By Dil Bar Irshad

Global Fuel Market: A Tapestry of Complex Factors

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nifty Index Hits New Record High, Surpassing Previous Peak ...
@Business · 6 mins
Nifty Index Hits New Record High, Surpassing Previous Peak ...
heart comment 0
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 46% Sales Increase in 2023: Unveils Growth Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records 46% Sales Increase in 2023: Unveils Growth Strategy
Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results, Advances in Solar Projects

By Shivani Chauhan

Ellomay Capital Ltd. Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results, Advances in Solar Projects
Ellomay Capital Reports Growth in Assets and Profits Amid Market Challenges

By Safak Costu

Ellomay Capital Reports Growth in Assets and Profits Amid Market Challenges
A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Rare Admission: Chinese President Acknowledges Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power Shifts
51 seconds
2024: The Year of Unprecedented Elections and Potential Global Power Shifts
Democracy Dead in Bangladesh, Asserts Senior BNP Leader
52 seconds
Democracy Dead in Bangladesh, Asserts Senior BNP Leader
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
3 mins
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
3 mins
NFL Games Analysis: Vikings' Struggles, Packers' Rise & A Major Cryptocurrency Hack
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
4 mins
Bangladesh Braces for 12th National Parliament Elections Amidst Rising Tensions
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
5 mins
Bradley Beal's Resilience and Novak Djokovic's Dominance: A Panorama of Sporting Excellence
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
6 mins
Nomination Troubles: RO Rejects Sheikh Rashid's Papers for NA-56 and Nephew's for NA-57, Objections Revealed
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
7 mins
Anticipated Malherbe-Fouche Duo Expected to Play Together in Stormers' 2023/24 Season
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
7 mins
Russia Announces Presidency Motto for BRICS 2024 Amidst Economic Stability and Conflict
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
11 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
15 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
47 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve
1 hour
Young Lives Lost: Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Perth on New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app