Unattended Trench Worsens Road Condition in Varadoli, Ba: Resident Raises Concern

A resident of Varadoli, Ba, has raised serious concerns over the deteriorating condition of a road in front of A.D. Patel College, where a trench was dug by the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) nearly five months ago to repair a burst watermain. The trench, filled with gravel and left unattended by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA), has doubled in size creating a massive pothole and leaving a 10-meter stretch of the road in a state of disrepair.

The Concerns Raised

The concerned resident questioned the level of communication and coordination between WAF and FRA in terms of road repairs following such incidents. He pointed out the lack of a quick response and the absence of any concrete action plan to address the issue. The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed frustration at the unattended road condition and the potential hazards it posed to motorists and pedestrians.

Impending Challenges

With the onset of heavy rainfall and the approaching new school year, the urgency for these road repairs has escalated. The resident fears that the dilapidated road condition could lead to accidents or vehicle damage, especially with students and school buses using this route frequently. The resident also highlighted the potential for further damage to the road due to the weather, which could make the existing problem even worse.

Appeal to Authorities

The resident has appealed to the relevant authorities to address the road condition promptly. He stressed the need for immediate attention to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure the safety of the public. The resident urged WAF and FRA to improve their coordination and communication in handling such situations in the future. He also appealed for transparency in informing the public about the progress of the repair work, and a specific timeline for completion.