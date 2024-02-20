Sunbell Tuna Marks 50 Years with Grand Promotion and New Flavors in Fiji

In an era where brand longevity is as rare as it is celebrated, the Pacific Fishing Company (PAFCO) has achieved a remarkable milestone. This year, PAFCO commemorates the 50th anniversary of its flagship brand, Sunbell Tuna, with a series of promotions and the introduction of exciting new products, a testament to its enduring legacy and commitment to quality in Fiji and beyond.

A Golden Jubilee Celebration

The festivities revolve around a six-week promotion, offering customers the chance to win cash prizes through weekly draws, culminating in a grand finale on April 30, featuring cash and hamper giveaways. This promotion, a collaboration with distributor Punjas, not only honors the past five decades of Sunbell Tuna's success but also invites its loyal customer base to be part of the celebration.

Adding to the festivities, PAFCO announced the launch of two new additions to the Sunbell Tuna family: the Lomaiviti Special and Curry Tuna Flakes. These products join a diverse line that has seen significant expansion over the last twenty years, including variants such as Sunbell Yellow Label, Sunbell Yellow with Chili, and Sunbell White.

A Commitment to Excellence

PAFCO Chairman Mamhood Khan and CEO Saiyad Raiyum have both emphasized the company's dedication to quality and innovation. Under their leadership, Sunbell Tuna has adhered to stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) standards, and certifications from the U.S. FDA, Kosher, Halal, SQF, and Dolphin-friendly organizations. This commitment has not only ensured product excellence but also fostered a strong sense of trust among consumers.

"Our journey over the past 50 years has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Khan, reflecting on the company's history. "We've grown, evolved, and expanded our product line, all while maintaining the high-quality standards that our customers have come to expect from Sunbell Tuna."

Engaging with the Community

To participate in the anniversary promotion, customers are encouraged to purchase any Sunbell product, write their name and phone contact on the back of the receipt, and drop it into designated bins at participating supermarkets across Fiji. This initiative not only celebrates Sunbell's golden jubilee but also strengthens the bond between the brand and its faithful consumers.

In addition to the promotion, PAFCO has relaunched its website, offering an enhanced user experience with improved navigation and accessibility. This revamped online presence is part of PAFCO's broader strategy to engage with a global audience, sharing its story of quality, innovation, and community involvement.