Pacific Scholars at University of Auckland Secure $75K Spencer Foundation Grant for Equity in Education

Two esteemed Pacific scholars, Dr. Marcia Leenen-Young from Samoa and Dr. Sereana Naepi from Fiji, based at the University of Auckland, have been awarded a prestigious US$75,000 grant by the Spencer Foundation. This significant financial boost is aimed at enhancing equity in higher education for Pacific peoples, marking a notable advancement in educational research and policy development. Selected from a competitive pool of 400 international submissions, their project, 'Strengthening the Vaka: Achieving Equity in Higher Education for Pacific Peoples,' is among the 15 Vision Grant winners announced by the Spencer Foundation.

Advertisment

Unlocking Potential Through Collaboration

The grant represents a significant opportunity for Dr. Naepi and Dr. Leenen-Young to address the longstanding issues of inequity faced by Pacific peoples in New Zealand's tertiary education sector. With the funding, the duo plans to unite policymakers, community members, and researchers to design and implement strategies that significantly improve the representation, treatment, and success of Pacific students in higher education. This collaborative effort aims to rectify the historical underrepresentation and underservice of Pacific communities in academia.

Championing Equity and Representation

Advertisment

Dr. Naepi, a Rutherford Discovery Fellow and recipient of the Research Impact Award, has a storied career dedicated to combating inequity and racism experienced by Pacific communities. In contrast, Dr. Leenen-Young has been recognized with the Te Whatu Kairangi – Aotearoa Tertiary Educator Award for her outstanding work with Pacific students. Their combined efforts and dedication have now positioned them to potentially apply for the Spencer Foundation's Transformative Research Grant, which promises up to US$3.5 million in funding for projects capable of effecting substantial and lasting changes in the education sector.

Envisioning a Brighter Future

With the Spencer Foundation grant, Dr. Naepi and Dr. Leenen-Young plan to challenge and reshape the existing disparities within New Zealand’s higher education system. Their aim is not only to bring about immediate improvements but also to lay the groundwork for sustainable equity and inclusion for Pacific peoples in academia. Their work underscores the importance of inclusive collaboration and visionary planning in achieving transformative educational outcomes. As they prepare to travel to Chicago to engage with international academics, their project stands as a beacon of hope and change for Pacific communities and the global academic landscape at large.

Their success illustrates the potential for targeted research and collaborative efforts to address systemic challenges in education. As Dr. Naepi and Dr. Leenen-Young embark on this ambitious project, their work serves as an inspiring example of how dedication, collaboration, and visionary thinking can lead to significant advancements in equity and representation in higher education.